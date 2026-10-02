Kumasi-based Ahenfie 106.1 FM has unveiled a 10-member lineup of presenters set to anchor its new sports show, Ahenfie Sports

The new programme launches on 12th October, 2026, and will broadcast across Ahenfie FM, Ahenfie TV, and Ahenfie Media on YouTube

The latest sports team recruits became the latest top media personalities who have joined business mogul Dr Collins Amo's station since its opening

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Ahenfie 106.1 FM has officially pulled back the curtain on the presenting team that will power its upcoming sports programme, Ahenfie Sports, with a 10-member lineup, adding to the list of other top media personalities who have joined the station since its launch.

List of 12 Top Media Figures Who Joined Ahenfie FM Emerges After Station Unveils New Sports Team

Source: Facebook

The Kumasi-based radio station, owned by business mogul Dr Collins Amo, shared a promotional banner on Facebook on Friday, September 2, 2026, naming all ten presenters who will front the new show, which will be launched on October 12, 2026.

The programme will run a packed schedule across the week. From Monday to Friday, listeners can tune in across three daily slots: 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM, and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Saturdays will carry a morning block running from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, while Sundays will offer an afternoon edition from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Beyond traditional radio, Ahenfie Sports will be available across multiple platforms.

The show airs on Ahenfie TV and streams live on Facebook, with additional content distributed through the station's YouTube channel, Ahenfie Media.

That multi-platform approach reflects the station's push to reach audiences beyond the Kumasi airwaves and grow its digital footprint.

The unveiling comes just months after Ahenfie FM first opened its doors, with the station moving quickly to build out its sports content offering and assemble a recognisable on-air team.

Below are the 12 top media personalities who have joined Ahenfie FM since its launch on May 18, 2026:

12 presenters who have joined Ahenfie FM

1. Nana Kwadwo Jantuah

Veteran radio presenter Nana Kwadwo Jantuah joined Ahenfie FM on May 22, 2026, from Multimedia Group Limited's Nhyira FM in December 2025 in Kumasi.

The 2025 Radio Personality of the Year (Ashanti Region) award winner currently serves as the Head of Programs and Morning show host at the top radio station.

2. Oheneni Adazoa

Oheneni Adazoa joined Ahenfie FM/TV with her old crew, including her able bellboy, Odifour Paul, in June 2026, days after leaving Sompa FM/TV.

She has risen to national prominence as the host of Sompa Nkommo, the relationship talk show, for over four years before joining the new media station.

Reports indicate that Oheneni secured a lucrative package deal featuring a sign-on/poaching fee reported around GH¢400,000 (3.2 billion old Ghana cedis) alongside a new vehicle before putting pen to paper on a deal with Ahenfie FM/TV.

She is currently the host of Ahenfie Nkommo, a relationship talk show similar to her previous one at Sompa.

3. Fancy Di Maria

Fancy Di Maria, real name Kennedy Amoako, was officially unveiled as the newest sports presenter at Ahenfie FM/TV on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The popular sports presenter joined the station under controversial circumstances, with reports indicating an alleged breach of contract with his former employer, Wontumi Media Communications, whom he departed from on September 20.

A demand notice from the company’s lawyers subsequently stated that he had informed management of his exit on September 18.

Wontumi Media, where he previously served as Head of Sports, reportedly demanded a GH¢1,254,000 refund over an alleged employment agreement breach.

4. Shadrack Otto

Shadrack Otto, the producer of Wontumi Sports Buffet, joined Ahenfie FM/TV after announcing his departure on X on September 28.

His farewell message expressed appreciation for the opportunities and memories he had gained during his time at the station.

Otto did not explain what prompted his decision.

5. Fiifi Manfred

Fiifi Manfred joined Ahenfie FM/TV on a reported lucrative deal after announcing his departure from Multimedia Group Limited's Nhyira FM on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

He became the third member of the Kumasi-based station's sports broadcasting team to leave in a short space of time.

Manfred was officially unveiled as part of Ahenfie's sports team on Friday, October 2, 2026.

6. Michael Akomeah Messiah

Michael Akomeah, widely recognised by his on-air name Sports Messiah, also officially joined Ahenfie FM on Friday, October 2, 2026.

He was a popular face on Wontumi FM/TV alongside Fancy Di Maria and others.

7. OKT Ranking

Okyere Kwame Tawiah, popularly known as OKT Ranking, joined Ahenfie FM/TV following his departure from Wontumi FM/TV.

He previously worked as an executive producer in the sports department at the imprisoned NPP politician's radio station.

8. Obaatan

Sports presenter Paul Asamoah, known as Obaatan, also left Wontumi for Ahenfie FM/TV.

The available reports do not specify his exact departure date.

9. Sokoban Fatilow

Sokoban Fatilow recently joined Ahenfie FM/TV following his resignation from Nhyira 104.5 FM, following a five-year stint at the station.

The media personality announced his departure on Thursday, 17 September 2026, through a heartfelt TikTok video, in which he expressed gratitude to his former colleagues and management.

10. Newton Lartey Peter

Sports analyst Newton Lartey Peter also joined Dr Collins Amo's station after announcing his departure from Wontumi Multimedia in a Facebook post, with his exit reported on September 29.

He thanked his former employers and acknowledged the messages of support he had received.

11. Hussein Adams

Ahenfie 106.1 FM and TV recently officially unveiled former Berekum-based sports analyst Hussein Adams as part of the station’s sports team.

Hussein Adams resigned from Akwaaba 98.1 FM in the Bono Region last week after a five-year stint before joining the Kumasi-based radio station.

12. Baby Joe

Ghanaian comic sports commentator and staunch Hearts of Oak supporter, Joseph Tagoe, popularly known as Baby Joe, aka The National Motivator, has also joined Ahenfie after rumours previously linked him to a move to Obaapa Radio, a subsidiary of Lawson Media.

He was previously employed at Nhyira FM.

The Facebook post announcing the newest recruits to the Ahenfie FM/TV sports team is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh