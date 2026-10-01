Veteran Ghanaian actress Rama Brew, known for Home Sweet Home and Ultimate Paradise, made a rare public appearance in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Footage shared by popular blogger Titbits Africa showed Rama Brew in a wheelchair at the launch of Revele Creative Academy at AUCB

Colleagues Pascaline Edwards and Gloria Sarfo were among those who greeted the beloved actress at the industry event

Rama Brew, one of Ghana's most beloved veteran actresses, has made a rare and emotional return to the public eye after a prolonged absence from the spotlight.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Rama Brew resurfaces in public at an Accra event after years out of the spotlight. Photo source: Joy News, Woezor TV, @titbitsafrica/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The legendary Home Sweet Home sitcom actress was among several movie industry figures who attended the launch of Revele Creative Academy at the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB) in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Footage showed the actress still looking young despite being of old age, seated in a wheelchair and visibly moved as colleagues and attendees approached to embrace her inside a warmly lit event space bathed in purple ambient lighting.

Fellow industry figures Pascaline Edwards and Gloria Sarfo were among those who greeted and conversed with her at the celebratory gathering.

Rama Brew's emotional return to public life

The clip, shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Titbits Africa on TikTok, quickly gained traction online, with many Ghanaians expressing both nostalgia and affection for the actress.

Rama Brew rose to prominence through her work on the much-loved hit 2000s sitcom "Home Sweet Home", which also featured the late Kojo Dadson, Evelyn Addo, John Apea and many others.

She also starred in the drama series "Ultimate Paradise", becoming a fixture of Ghanaian television during that era and earning a reputation for her eloquent command of the English language.

Rama Brew's reappearance at the creative academy launch struck a deeply sentimental chord with fans who grew up watching her on screen.

The candid, unscripted nature of the footage, showing her in warm conversation with attendees, only added to the emotional weight of the moment.

The TikTok video of Rama Brew's latest rare public appearance is below:

Fan reactions to Rama Brew's reappearance

Ghanaians flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages after the video surfaced online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Agbeduvi wrote:

"As a young girl, Rama Brew was the most beautiful woman i ever saw on TV. She made me love the English language."

Elegant Importation said:

"Rama Brew, my all-time favourite actress. My oh my 🥰."

AraCantil commented:

"That's Rama Brew. Best known for her English. Still looking good. Gone are those days. TV Theatre, Home Sweet Home and some Ghanaian movies."

Ailing veteran actor Emmanuel Armah resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pete Edochie’s emotional visit to the ailing Emmanuel Armah in Accra, including the veteran star’s health struggles and ongoing care.

After nearly 11 years of serious health complications, Armah remained mentally sharp, while his wife continued to care for him.

Edochie, moved to tears by their reunion, offered financial support and led a prayer for his recovery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh