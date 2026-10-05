John Dumelo, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, shared emotional videos capturing a special moment with children in his constituency

He explained the surprise was inspired by cherished childhood memories involving relatives who once travelled abroad

The heartwarming clips drew an outpouring of reactions from Ghanaians online, with many praising the legislator

John Dumelo, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, has shared videos of himself surprising children in his constituency with a special gift from a recent trip abroad.

John Dumelo surprises children in Tesano with clothes and other gifts he brought back from his trip to the USA. Image credit: John Dumelo.

Source: Facebook

Dumelo's gesture is the latest in a string of acts of kindness within his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

During the Eid al-Adha celebrations, the MP donated cattle to various mosques in the area, with videos of the donation drawing widespread praise from Ghanaians online.

He was also seen personally visiting an elderly woman in the constituency to offer support as part of the same outreach.

The gesture formed part of a broader pattern of community support that has endeared him to many of his constituents since taking office.

John Dumelo distributes clothes to kids in Tesano

The video, shared on Instagram, showed Dumelo at a shop in Tesano surrounded by a crowd of children and adults as he handed out items, including what appeared to be clothing, to the excited kids.

John Dumelo wrote:

"During my last visit to US two weeks ago, I decided to bring a piece of New York to kids in Tesano, just like old times when uncles travel abroad, they spoil you with gifts. I spent yesterday afternoon with them. #idey4u"

The Instagram post in which John Dumelo shares clothes to kids of his constituency is below.

Ghanaians react to John Dumelo's gesture

The post drew widespread praise from social media users, many of whom commended the legislator for the gesture. Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

bandsbowsandmore wrote:

"When he said, 'I dey 4 you' he really meant it! 👏👏"

arabaaggrey commented:

"Presidential 🔥👏"

foodgasm_gh said:

"Honorable, may you live long 🙇🏽‍♀️"

kidshub_by_peevee added:

"I too love you honorable 😍 God bless you for all you do🙌"

iamequia wrote:

"Omg 👏👏👏👏 JD 🙌 you are too much. God bless you 🙏🏾"

Dumelo's donation streak continues in his constituency

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo donated new school desks to the Roman Ridge M/A Basic School, the latest in a growing streak of donations across his constituency at the time.

The gesture added to a long list of initiatives he has rolled out for schools and communities within Ayawaso West Wuogon since becoming MP, with many Ghanaians praising his continued support for the area despite the "I dey 4 you" tag often attached to his gestures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh