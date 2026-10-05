News of Fatim Bakayoko's death spread rapidly across West Africa on Friday, September 2, 2026

French-language outlet Scoop Afrique initially reported that the Ivorian beauty spa manager died from BBL surgery complications

Fatim Bakayoko's husband contacted the outlet directly to dispute the surgery claims, saying the true cause of death remained unclear

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Fatim Bakayoko, a popular Ivorian influencer and beauty spa manager based in Abidjan, died in Nigeria on Friday, September 2, 2026, with news of her passing triggering an outpouring of grief across West Africa.

Rumours about Fatim Bakayoko's death in Nigeria makes waves online. Photo source: @fatimbakayoko

Source: Instagram

French-language publication Scoop Afrique was among the first to report the story, citing a source described as close to the entrepreneur. The outlet's report spread quickly on social media, with many commentators suggesting that Bakayoko had travelled to Nigeria for a BBL procedure and died as a result of surgical complications.

Fatim Bakayoko's husband pushes back

Her husband moved swiftly to counter those claims. Speaking directly with Scoop Afrique's editorial team by telephone, he said his wife had made the trip to Nigeria for personal care purposes only and had not undergone any plastic surgery. He confirmed that her body was still in Nigeria at the time of the conversation and that the exact circumstances of her death had not yet been established.

Following the call, Scoop Afrique acknowledged that its initial report had relied on a single unverified source and was published before the outlet had an opportunity to speak with the family. The publication subsequently issued a correction.

Speculation continues as cause of death remains unknown

Despite the husband's denial, the conflicting accounts have done little to stop speculation online.

With no official cause of death confirmed, the story has prompted broader conversations about cosmetic surgery tourism across West Africa, as influencers and public figures increasingly travel to neighbouring countries for aesthetic treatments.

For now, the circumstances surrounding Fatim Bakayoko's death remain unresolved, with the family's account standing far apart from the version that first circulated on social media.

See the Instagram post below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh