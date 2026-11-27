Jake Obeng-Bediako, who served under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, shared the exciting news on Instagram

The former presidential staffer and his wife, Bryanne Hackman Bediako, welcomed their first child together

Friends and followers flooded the comments with warm messages after the announcement went up on Thursday

Former Ghanaian presidential staffer and member of the family behind the company Ernest Chemist, Jake Obeng-Bediako has announced the arrival of his first child, sharing the joyful news with his followers on Instagram on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

Former Akufo-Addo presidential staffer Jake Obeng-Bediako welcomes his first child with his wife Bryanne. Photo source: @jakebediako

Source: Instagram

Obeng-Bediako, who served under former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, posted the announcement alongside the caption "welcome to a new dispensation," signalling a new chapter for him and his wife, Bryanne Hackman Bediako.

The Director of Policy and Implementation for Global Citizen's Move Afrika initiative shared a carousel post with photos of him and his wife flaunting her big baby bump during the pregnancy shoot.

Bediako also shared a photo of him and Bryanne's newborn baby's feet wrapped in a soft knit blanket as they celebrated their first child in their marriage.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony inside a church and was officiated by a bishop in London, UK, in July 2025, and the new baby arrives more than a year after their wedding. See the original Instagram announcement that got everyone talking below.

Jake and Bryanne's lavish wedding had already turned heads when it took place, and the couple's growing family is now drawing fresh attention and well-wishes from their circle.

The Instagram post of Jake Obeng-Bediako announcing his baby's arrival is below:

Reactions to Jake Obeng-Bediako's baby arrival

The post quickly attracted warm congratulations from friends and followers, with one commenter hinting that she had already known about the baby before the public announcement.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

claudialumor wrote:

"Daddyyyyy🙌🙌, what a blessing. ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations, my dear brother."

valerieoba added:

"Amazing!! Congratulations, you guys 🤗."

everyday.elan commented:

"Love this so much! Now that the cat is out of the bag, I can start gushing about my baby R! Congratulations again to you two ❤️."

Akufo-Addo and wife attend Bozoma Saint's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about former President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, attending Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson’s white wedding in Los Angeles.

The former president raised a toast and introduced Rebecca to guests as “Ghana’s beautiful former first lady”.

The moment drew cheers and warm reactions from Ghanaians online, who praised the couple’s appearance at the celebration.

It came just three months after Akufo-Addo had stood in as father of the bride at Bozoma’s traditional wedding in Accra.

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Source: YEN.com.gh