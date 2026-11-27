Jake Obeng-Bediako: Former Akufo-Addo Presidential Staffer Welcomes First Child With Wife Bryanne
- Jake Obeng-Bediako, who served under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, shared the exciting news on Instagram
- The former presidential staffer and his wife, Bryanne Hackman Bediako, welcomed their first child together
- Friends and followers flooded the comments with warm messages after the announcement went up on Thursday
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Former Ghanaian presidential staffer and member of the family behind the company Ernest Chemist, Jake Obeng-Bediako has announced the arrival of his first child, sharing the joyful news with his followers on Instagram on Thursday, 26 November 2026.
Obeng-Bediako, who served under former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, posted the announcement alongside the caption "welcome to a new dispensation," signalling a new chapter for him and his wife, Bryanne Hackman Bediako.
The Director of Policy and Implementation for Global Citizen's Move Afrika initiative shared a carousel post with photos of him and his wife flaunting her big baby bump during the pregnancy shoot.
Bediako also shared a photo of him and Bryanne's newborn baby's feet wrapped in a soft knit blanket as they celebrated their first child in their marriage.
The couple married in a lavish ceremony inside a church and was officiated by a bishop in London, UK, in July 2025, and the new baby arrives more than a year after their wedding. See the original Instagram announcement that got everyone talking below.
Jake and Bryanne's lavish wedding had already turned heads when it took place, and the couple's growing family is now drawing fresh attention and well-wishes from their circle.
The Instagram post of Jake Obeng-Bediako announcing his baby's arrival is below:
Reactions to Jake Obeng-Bediako's baby arrival
The post quickly attracted warm congratulations from friends and followers, with one commenter hinting that she had already known about the baby before the public announcement.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:
claudialumor wrote:
"Daddyyyyy🙌🙌, what a blessing. ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations, my dear brother."
valerieoba added:
"Amazing!! Congratulations, you guys 🤗."
everyday.elan commented:
"Love this so much! Now that the cat is out of the bag, I can start gushing about my baby R! Congratulations again to you two ❤️."
Akufo-Addo and wife attend Bozoma Saint's wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about former President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, attending Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson’s white wedding in Los Angeles.
The former president raised a toast and introduced Rebecca to guests as “Ghana’s beautiful former first lady”.
The moment drew cheers and warm reactions from Ghanaians online, who praised the couple’s appearance at the celebration.
It came just three months after Akufo-Addo had stood in as father of the bride at Bozoma’s traditional wedding in Accra.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh