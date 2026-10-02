An X influencer using the handle @AJSMILE911 was reportedly taken from his Abuja home by unidentified men on Friday, October 2, 2026

The reported detention followed a controversial post the influencer shared, claiming Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr's mother were expecting a child together

Don Jazzy had publicly called on the influencer's family to intervene after the post went viral, days before the alleged incident

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An X influencer operating under the handle @AJSMILE911 has reportedly been detained in Abuja, days after sharing a misleading post involving music executive Don Jazzy and the mother of Afrobeats star Ayra Starr.

Influencer reportedly detained over allegations against Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr's mother. Image credit: Upcoming Artist Promotion. UGC

Source: Facebook

The news began circulating on Friday, October 2, 2026, when an X user identified as @Funksmama posted a screenshot of a message purportedly sent by the influencer's brother.

The message described how a group of unidentified men arrived at the influencer's residence early that morning, took phones from people present at the property and then left with him. Bystanders were reportedly seen attempting to film the incident as it unfolded.

Don Jazzy post that triggered the controversy

The alleged detention followed a clip the influencer posted on September 29, 2026, appearing to show Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr's mother together.

@AJSMILE911 paired the footage with a caption suggesting the two were expecting a baby.

The video, however, had not been newly filmed — it was originally shared by Ayra Starr's mother on November 26, 2023, and had resurfaced with a misleading claim attached to it.

Don Jazzy responded on September 30, addressing the influencer directly on the platform and appealing to his family members to step in.

Despite the public warning, the post reportedly stayed up.

Uncertainty surrounds the alleged arrest

As of the time of reporting, the Police Force had not issued any official statement confirming or denying the reported arrest. Don Jazzy, Ayra Starr and her mother had also not publicly commented on the development.

The information in circulation came entirely from social media posts and the message attributed to the influencer's brother, leaving the full circumstances unclear.

The incident has reignited debate online about the risks of spreading unverified or deliberately misleading claims about public figures on social media platforms.

The X post on the reported arrest is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh