Afia Schwarzenegger fired back at TeraOne Media Limited after Oheneni Adazoa broke down in tears over a GH¢290,000 demand letter

Oheneni Adazoa resigned from Sompa FM/TV in June 2026 after over four years before joining a rival station, triggering the legal row

Oheneni's lawyers disputed the full amount, arguing GH¢200,000 paid for her IVF treatment was goodwill support and not a refundable loan

Afia Schwarzenegger has thrown her full weight behind broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa, publicly daring TeraOne Media Limited to take their GH¢290,000 dispute with the presenter to court.

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Oheneni Adazoa and Sompa FM's debt saga. Photo source: @yencomgh, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

The media personality weighed in on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, through a fiery social media post, responding to footage of Oheneni visibly emotional over a demand letter she received from the Kumasi-based Sompa FM/TV operators.

"You are crying when I'm here? Those people at that station, like if it were between me and them, that place would be renamed Schwarzenegger station by now. Why do the owners of radio stations behave like that? I always ask God why he gives certain people money," Afia Schwarzenegger said.

She urged Oheneni to let the courts settle the matter rather than be pressured into submission, and vowed to publicly confront the station's management if they continued their approach.

"Take them to court, let them explain what they wrote on their letter. They can't try that with me. Oheneni, this small issue that shouldn't be a problem, you're crying? You have me, and you're crying? I am here now. Let them try it. I'll drag them in the mud," she added.

How the Oheneni and Sompa FM Dispute Began

The row began after Oheneni Adazoa stepped down as host of Sompa Nkomo on June 5, 2026, ending a tenure of more than four years at the station before moving to Ahenfie FM/TV.

TeraOne Media Limited subsequently served her with a legal notice seeking a refund of GH¢290,000. The figure breaks down into a GH¢40,000 recruitment fee and GH¢200,000 the company says it contributed towards her IVF treatment.

Oheneni's legal team rejects Sompa's sum

Oheneni's lawyers have pushed back sharply against TeraOne's claim. They acknowledge a debt of GH¢75,000 but argue the GH¢200,000 IVF payment cannot be treated as a recoverable loan, maintaining it was extended as an act of goodwill in recognition of her years of loyal service.

Oheneni herself has gone public with her position, calling on Asanteman and Ghanaians broadly to stand with her during the dispute.

Watch Afia Schwar's video below:

Oheneni Adazoa reacts to Nana Akua's incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Oheneni Adazoa’s reaction to the allegations involving Nana Akua Addo and her husband, Harold Norman, as the case drew public attention.

The CID said Harold Norman will be put before court after he was discharged from hospital, while Nana Akua Addo’s legal team appealed for privacy as investigations continued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh