A close associate of Ghanaian fashionista Nana Akua Addo, identified as Kate, has confirmed that the woman in the trending injury videos is the fashionista

Kate said she personally advised Nana Akua Addo to leave her situation on multiple occasions, but the fashionista resisted over brand image concerns

Lawyers for Nana Akua Addo's husband Harold Norman have also issued a statement, disclosing the matter is under DOVVSU investigation

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A close associate of Ghanaian fashionista Nana Akua Addo, identified only as Kate, has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding the fashionista and her husband, Harold Norman, offering details she says the public has not yet seen.

Nana Akua Addo's friend Kate speaks on viral injury videos, unveiling deep, hidden details. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo, Sammy Kay Media, Harold Kdkn Norman

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay Media shared on social media on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Kate confirmed that the woman shown appearing severely injured in videos circulating widely online is Nana Akua Addo.

She added, however, that those clips represent only a fragment of what the fashionista has allegedly experienced.

Kate's account of Nana Akua Addo's situation

According to Kate, she had raised concerns about her friend's well-being on multiple occasions before the controversy became public.

She said she had directly urged Nana Akua Addo to "leave to live," encouraging her to walk away from what Kate described as harmful circumstances.

Kate disclosed that Nana Akua Addo was reluctant to do so, reportedly out of concern that leaving could damage her public profile and the brand she had built.

The associate also alleged that the situation had at times become so dangerous that Nana Akua Addo sometimes had to jump walls to escape.

The tension between the two women reportedly strained their friendship, leading to a period in which they unfollowed each other on social media.

Kate further shared other deep and sensitive information, adding another twist to the ongoing scandal.

The YouTube video of Nana Akua Addo's close associate speaking is below.

Harold Norman's lawyers break silence

Kate's remarks follow a formal statement from Harold Norman's legal representatives, who challenged several narratives circulating online.

The lawyers confirmed that the matter is currently under investigation by the Ghana Police Service's Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) and is also subject to ongoing legal proceedings.

With multiple parties now offering competing accounts, public interest in the matter has intensified considerably. Kate's version of events remains her personal account, and the investigations and court processes are expected to shed further light on the full circumstances surrounding the controversy.

Reactions to Kate's allegations against Harold

Social media users reacted strongly to Kate's interview.

@elizabethofori3046 wrote:

"Women wake up; don't ever stay in an abusive marriage. The very day he hits you or abuses you in any form, leave the marriage or relationship. When you die today, you will be replaced. Love your life."

kentestudios commented:

"No woman should have to escape her own home like this 💔. Praying she finds peace, safety and the courage to move forward."

royalje_millinery_gh added:

"Eeei,ebi do or die affairs anaaa?"

Nana Akua's husband Harold Norman arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian fashion designer Nana Akua Addo’s husband and his arrest after a video of an alleged assault circulated online.

The footage reportedly showed an altercation involving Addo and her daughter, while images of the designer’s swollen lip also spread across social media. A separate video showed her husband being escorted to a police station in handcuffs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh