Lawyers for Harold Norman issued a statement on October 6, 2026, disputing claims that he caused injuries seen on Nana Akua Addo in circulating videos

The legal team alleged Nana Akua attempted to stab Norman during a 2021 confrontation, claiming it was the third such incident during their marriage

A case involving the couple, titled Rosemond Akua Adobea vrs Harold Duodu Norman, is currently before the courts with suit number DM/0607/2026

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Lawyers representing Harold Duodu Norman, husband of Ghanaian fashion personality Nana Akua Addo, have issued a formal statement disputing the narrative attached to videos and pictures of Nana Akua that have gone viral online.

Harold Norman's lawyers dispute Nana Akua Addo's injury videos and make counterclaims. Image credit: Nkonkonsa, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

The statement, dated 6 October 2026 and signed by Ba Law Consult, said the firm had observed social media posts framing visible injuries on Nana Akua Addo as having been inflicted by her husband.

The legal team characterised the circulation of the content as a deliberate effort to sway public opinion and generate sympathy for Nana Akua rather than an accurate reflection of events.

Harold, Nana Akua ongoing investigations

Ba Law Consult confirmed that the matter is currently under criminal investigation by the Ghana Police Service's Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), and that civil proceedings are also underway.

The legal team cited a case titled Rosemond Akua Adobea vrs Harold Duodu Norman, bearing suit number DM/0607/2026, as part of the active proceedings.

In urging the public to withhold judgment, the lawyers called on observers to allow the investigations and court process to run their course rather than draw conclusions from the videos alone.

Harold Norman's legal team makes counter-allegations

Beyond contesting the framing of the videos, the statement introduced allegations about the couple's history.

According to the lawyers, sometime in 2021, Norman returned home from a social engagement and was confronted by Nana Akua over accusations of infidelity. During that confrontation, they alleged, she attempted to stab him with a knife.

The statement went further, claiming this was the third occasion involving such conduct from Nana Akua during the marriage, and that previous disputes had also resulted in damage to household property and injuries to members of the household.

The lawyers added that several of those incidents had been reported to police at various locations, but said the complaints were subsequently withdrawn.

They attributed the withdrawals to appeals from Nana Akua's friends and family, claiming the goal was to protect her public profile and shield the couple's children from further disruption.

The claims made by Harold Norman's legal team have not been independently verified, and the statement itself acknowledges that both criminal and civil proceedings remain active.

The Instagram post of the press release is below.

Reactions to Harold Norman's lawyers' statement

Social media users responded to the statement with a mixture of scepticism and concern.

@menaye_fair questioned the logic of the counter-claims, writing:

"So, the child also wanted to stab him that's why he physically abused her?"

@afakyemawusi addressed the legal team directly, saying:

"Eeeiiii lawyer, yes I know it's your job to defend your client but haaaaaba. So the videos are not even evidence. Oooooh papa lawyer."

@chizzlebae added:

"The way my heart is boiling, Errhh. Day in, day out, the media space instils fear in we the young ones yet to marry."

Nana Akua's 2021 confession about husband's infidelity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Akua Addo’s 2021 interview, in which she confirmed her husband’s infidelity and described how the couple sought counselling and worked through the betrayal.

The interview has resurfaced as videos allegedly showing the fashion influencer with injuries circulate online, renewing concern and scrutiny over claims involving her husband.

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Source: YEN.com.gh