Ghanaian actress and fashionista Nana Akua Addo was reportedly hospitalised following an alleged physical assault by her husband, Harold Norman

A TikTok video by blogger Maame Dokuno featuring footage of the alleged domestic violence incident has gone viral on social media

Nana Akua Addo's reaction to the blogger's post has surfaced, with her appearing to plead for the video's removal for her daughters' sake

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has publicly reacted to the trending video of an alleged domestic violence incident involving her husband, Harold Norman.

Nana Akua Addo reacts after the video of her alleged domestic violence incident involving her husband surfaces. Photo source: Nana Akua Addo

Source: Facebook

The famous personality is at the centre of a deeply troubling story after she was reportedly hospitalised following an alleged assault by her husband, whom she married in 2022.

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Ghanaian blogger Maame Dokuno shared footage of Nana Akua Addo, who had visible injuries, as she received medical attention.

Other footage showed the fashionista in a heated exchange with her brother-in-law and scenes of Harold, who has reportedly been arrested, physically assaulting their children.

A TikTok video ignited a wave of emotion and outrage from many Ghanaians on social media.

Nana Akua Addo reacts to trending video

After footage of her alleged ordeal at the hands of her husband emerged online, Nana Akua thronged the comment section of the blogger's post to respond publicly.

In her response, the Ghanaian actress and fashion icon reportedly pleaded for the video to be taken down, citing concern for her daughters.

She wrote:

"Please take it down. For my daughters' sake, please take it down."

Nana Akua Addo's alleged incident sparks reactions

Maame Dokuno accompanied the clip with a lengthy caption expressing solidarity with survivors of abuse and calling for justice, framing the post as an act of support rather than exposure.

For many viewers, Nana Akua Addo's instinct to shield her children from the fallout, even while reportedly in distress, struck a raw nerve.

The video quickly spread beyond Ghana's usual entertainment circles, drawing responses from across the continent.

The TikTok posts of Nana Akua Addo's reaction to the footage of her alleged domestic violence are below:

Fan reactions to Nana Akua Addo's situation

YEN.com.gh compiled a selection of comments from viewers responding to the viral TikTok post below:

LILO BEAUTY, Generous Beauty wrote:

"A mother ♥️🥹. She protects her children even in her distress. No embarrassment, love. Heal fast. We got fashion this year. Nothing should put you down ♥️. Much love."

Bless Fortune said:

"I hope she decides to leave. That's the only way we can support her. And I wish her well."

NAYI commented:

"Sign your wedding certificates with pencil ooo 😭my girls."

Mona Gucci reacts to Nana Akua's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mona Gucci’s message to childhood friend Nana Akua Addo after reports that the actress was hospitalised following an alleged assault by her husband.

The footage showing Nana Akua with visible injuries sparked widespread concern, while Gucci’s promise to stand by her friend moved many social media users.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh