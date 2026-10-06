Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video on Instagram just three hours after news broke of Nana Akua Addo's alleged domestic abuse

The outspoken media personality claimed to have videos in her possession that could shed further light on the situation involving the couple

Nana Akua Addo was reportedly hospitalised after an alleged domestic violence incident involving her husband, Harold Norman, on October 6, 2026

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Afia Schwarzenegger has waded into the developing story surrounding Nana Akua Addo's alleged domestic abuse, posting a video on her Instagram page with some striking claims about the situation.

Afia Schwarzenegger has spoken on Nana Akua Addo’s alleged domestic abuse case, claiming she has videos that could provide more details. Image credit: Akua Addo/Afia Schwarzenegger (Instagram).

Source: UGC

The story first drew widespread attention after footage emerged online showing Nana Akua Addo, the celebrated Ghanaian fashion icon and actress, receiving medical treatment for visible injuries that included a swollen lip.

Further clips circulating on social media captured a heated exchange between her and her brother-in-law, with additional footage allegedly showing her husband, Harold Norman, physically assaulting their children.

Following the public outcry sparked by the viral videos, the Ghana Police Service reportedly took Harold Norman into custody.

Formal charges and official statements from law enforcement or Nana Akua Addo's representatives had not been fully released at the time of reporting.

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Nana Akua Addo’s alleged abuse

Just three hours after the story broke on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the outspoken media personality went public with the assertion that she holds several videos that could provide crucial context about what has been happening within the couple's home.

She did not fully disclose the contents of those clips in her post but made clear she intends to speak further on the matter.

The Instagram video in which Afia Schwarzenegger makes serious claims against Nana Akua Addo's husband is below.

Fan Reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger's Post

The Instagram post drew an immediate wave of responses from followers expressing anger, concern, and support for Nana Akua Addo.

Yen.com.gh compiled some comments.

@maryvictors wrote:

"We need more friends and support system like you QUEEN 🔥👏"

@the_dailyfoodieee said:

"Eiiiii God"

@debrah.kwame commented:

"Jesus Christ 😢😢😢😢"

@jasminohemaaababio added:

"OMG, please strengthen our number 1 fashion QUEEN for us... 🙏🙏🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️❤️❤️🥰..."

@ama.sika.393950 wrote:

"Awwwwwwww😢😢😢😢😢"

@constanceowusu98 posted:

"Hmmmmmmmm😢😢😢😢😢, this thing called marriage 😢😢! God please 🙏 give as the favour to meet the right people partners oooo because eeeei🥺🥺"

Nana Akua Addo appeals for video removal

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Akua Addo reacted to the viral footage by appealing to the blogger to take it down for the sake of her daughters.

Her response has drawn emotional reactions from social media users, with many expressing support and concern for the actress.

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Source: YEN.com.gh