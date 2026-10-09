Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor attended the General Legal Council's Call to the Bar ceremony at ICGC Christ Temple, Teshie Bush Road, on October 9, 2026

The politician turned heads at the event, arriving in heavy makeup and an expensive hairstyle alongside about 1,500 other candidates being admitted to the legal profession

A video of her appearance at the ceremony posted by a blogger The 1957 News on Instagram sparked a wave of mixed reactions from Ghanaians

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Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, made her mark at the General Legal Council's Call to the Bar ceremony on October 9, 2026.

She drew significant attention both for her milestone achievement and her striking appearance at the event.

Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor turns heads with her look at her Call to the Bar ceremony. Photo credit: @1957.

Source: Instagram

MP Phillis Okunor rocks mermaid hairstyle

The ceremony took place at the ICGC Christ Temple on Teshie Bush Road, where Okunor was formally admitted to the legal profession alongside approximately 1,500 other candidates.

The MP showed up in a bold look, arriving in heavy makeup and an elaborate hairstyle that quickly became a talking point online after footage of her appearance circulated on Instagram.

The Instagram photos are below:

MP Phillis Okunor's heavy makeup at call to the Bar Ceremony

The event marks a significant personal and professional milestone for the Awutu Senya East legislator, who joins the growing number of Ghanaian politicians who have pursued legal qualifications alongside their political careers.

The Call to the Bar is one of Ghana's most celebrated professional ceremonies, drawing hundreds of newly qualified lawyers each year.

Blogger The 1957 News shared a video of Okunor's appearance at the ceremony on Instagram, and it did not take long for Ghanaians to weigh in on her look.

The Instagram photos are below:

Reactions to Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor's look

The comments section filled up quickly, with opinions ranging from full admiration to sharp critique. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Alfred Dodoo wrote:

"Everything is on point 👆 I score her 10/10"

@Andonni Emiliano Zubizaretha said:

"Which kinda painting and decoration did she do on her face? Eiii this is like putting first, second, third and fourth coat"

@Pauli Yayra Gbadegbe commented:

"Ghana and law is like 5 & 6"

@Nicholas Doh added:

"Now the law school is like primary school ooooo"

@Gideon Nuamah wrote:

"And her make-up wept hahahahahah".

The Facebook post is below:

Naa Ashorkor called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana’s Call to the Bar ceremony, where 1,568 graduates are set to join the Roll of Lawyers, and Naa Ashorkor’s admission to the profession.

Ashorkor’s milestone came after a 14-year journey to pursue her legal dream, which she credited to faith, support and determination.

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Source: YEN.com.gh