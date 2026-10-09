Ghanaian actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor was called to the Bar on October 9, 2026, completing a dream she had pursued for 14 years

Naa Ashorkor credited the grace of God, a strong support system, and personal determination for getting her to the milestone

Photos from the Call to the Bar ceremony showing Naa Ashorkor in her legal robes have gone viral on social media

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Ghanaian actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor has officially been called to the Bar on October 9, 2026.

The TV3 presenter has opened up about how she completed a legal journey she began 14 years ago.

Naa Ashorkor speaks about becoming a lawyer in a viral video. Photo credit: @naaashorkor.

Source: Instagram

TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor called to the Bar

Photos from the ceremony, shared by The 1957 News on Instagram on October 9, 2026, show Naa Ashorkor dressed in a black barrister's robe and white jabot, joined by two friends in orange and red outfits.

The images quickly circulated on social media, drawing widespread congratulations from fans and colleagues.

Speaking to The 1957 News upon her arrival at the ceremony, Naa Ashorkor reflected on the long road it took to get there.

"The grace of God, a wonderful support system and the zeal to pursue a dream I had for many years. I started this journey 14 years ago," she said.

The Instagram photos are below:

Naa Ashorkor's road to the legal profession

Naa Ashorkor has been one of Ghana's most recognizable media figures for years, building a career in acting and broadcasting before making the decision to pursue law.

The Call to the Bar marks the formal recognition of her qualification as a lawyer, a milestone that carries significant weight given the length of time she dedicated to reaching it.

Her candid remarks about the journey resonated strongly with followers online, many of whom were moved by her persistence over more than a decade of balancing professional commitments with legal studies.

The Instagram photos are below:

Reactions to Naa Ashorkor's call to the Bar

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments celebrating the new lawyer's achievement.

@regal_esi wrote:

"congratulations learned colleague 🙌"

@chichi.yakubu said:

"Congratulations @naa_ashorkor_ 🙌🙌🙌"

@ameyaw112 commented:

"Congrats anyemi @naa_ashorkor_"

@getnailedgh added:

"@naa_ashorkor_ you've worked so hard at this, congratulations! Super proud of you."

@eunice_oheneba_asiedu posted:

"🙌This is the doing of the Lord"

The Instagram video is below:

Who is Naa Ashorkor?

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku is a popular Ghanaian actress, radio and television presenter, broadcast journalist, and theatre director.

She was born on 24 November 1988 and is widely recognised for her contributions to Ghana’s entertainment and media industries.

Naa Ashorkor rose to fame through her role in the Ghanaian movie The Perfect Picture, directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso. In 2010, she won the Best Actress award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for her outstanding performance in the film. She has also appeared in other productions, including Poisoned Bait.

Beyond acting, she has built a successful broadcasting career, hosting several radio and television programmes. She has worked with major media organizations, including Asaase Radio and Media General. She is also involved in theatre production and directing.

Naa Ashorkor is admired for her confidence, communication skills, and versatility. She advocates for women's empowerment, girls’ education, and the well-being of mothers and children, making her an influential figure in Ghanaian entertainment.

The Instagram photos are below:

Over 1500 lawyers called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana’s annual Call to the Bar ceremony, where 1,568 law graduates are set to be formally enrolled as lawyers in Accra.

The cohort is among the largest in recent years, as Ghana’s demand for legal services continues to grow.

The new lawyers will be eligible to pursue careers in public institutions, law firms, companies, and non-governmental organizations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh