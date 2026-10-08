Citi FM journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu attended the Call to the Bar dinner in Accra on Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Umaru Sanda is among 1,568 new lawyers set to be officially called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026

Ghana Weekend captured the Citi FM/Channel One TV broadcaster at the formal gala, and the video quickly drew reactions online

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Veteran Ghanaian broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu is on the brink of a major career milestone, having attended the Call to the Bar dinner in Accra on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, ahead of his official induction into the legal profession.

Veteran Citi FM and Channel One TV broadcaster Umaru Sanda is set to be called to the Bar. Photo source: Umaru Sanda Amadu

Source: Facebook

The Citi FM and Channel One TV journalist is counted among 1,568 new lawyers who will be formally called to the Bar on Friday, October 9, 2026, marking the culmination of what is clearly a significant personal journey running alongside his prominent media career.

Among the other prominent individuals set to join the Ghanaian legal profession are Ghanaian cabinet ministers Sam George and Armah-Kofi Buah.

Mpraeso Constituency MP Davis Ansah Opoku and Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor also attended the gala.

Umaru Sanda's call to the Bar dinner

Ghana Weekend captured the evening's festivities in an Instagram reel, with the footage showing attendees, including Umaru Sanda, dressed in tuxedos and seated at elegantly decorated tables inside what appeared to be a formal gala venue.

The clip, set to Kanye West's "Good Morning", carried the Ghana Weekend watermark throughout and conveyed the celebratory, high-society mood of the occasion.

The Instagram video of Umaru Sanda at the Call to the Bar dinner is below:

Reactions to Umaru Sanda's legal achievement

The video drew warm congratulations from followers who took pride in seeing the journalist reach this milestone.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@pd_elviraesq wrote:

"I see you Umaruuuu @umarusanda1 Congratulations🎉🎉🎉."

@sika_mp3_roff said:

"We love to see @umarusanda1. Congratulations."

@thisisfrema added:

"Super proud of you, @umarusanda1."

Umaru Sanda presents weather forecast at BBC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Ghanaian journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu’s visit to the BBC studios in London, where he met broadcaster Akwasi Sarpong and tried his hand at presenting the UK weather.

His playful question about whether he had qualified for the BBC Weather Desk drew amused reactions online, though no official appointment was announced.

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Source: YEN.com.gh