Kwame Dzokoto discussed his political ambitions and concerns about the NDC during an appearance on Owass FM in Tarkwa

Footage of the interview shows the camera moving away from the actor, who reportedly collapsed during the discussion

Citi News reports that the entertainer was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival

Ghanaian actor and broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto’s appearance on Owass FM has taken on a painful significance following reports of his death on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Kwame Dzokoto speaks about NDC in radio interview before reported collapse and death. Image credit:Owass FM, Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

The entertainer, widely known for his roles in Efiewura and as host of Edziban, participated in a live discussion at the Tarkwa-based radio station.

During the interview, Dzokoto spoke about his political ambitions, the National Democratic Congress’ mission and concerns he had about the party.

Dzokoto discusses politics before reported collapse

The footage captures the actor contributing to the conversation before the camera swiftly moves away from him.

That moment has become central to accounts of the interview, which is being described as his last public media appearance.

However, the camera moving away does not, on its own, establish what happened to the actor off-screen.

According to Citi News, Dzokoto collapsed during the panel discussion and was rushed to a hospital in Tarkwa, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The outlet attributed confirmation of his death to a close NDC source.

A career spanning entertainment and politics

Beyond his television work, Dzokoto pursued a political career with the NDC, contesting the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat in 2016.

Watch the Facebook video below:

His contributions during the Owass FM discussion reflected that longstanding interest in politics.

GHOne TV also reported his death, according to YEN.com.gh. His family had yet to issue an official statement at the time of that report, leaving further details surrounding his passing unconfirmed.

Kwame Dzokoto dismissed illness reports

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Dzokoto spoke directly to Kumchacha in a video shared on Monday, September 21, 2026, to address growing online speculation about his health.

The veteran actor's earlier public appearance at the launch of The 70 Slate at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra triggered a wave of concern and false reports from bloggers.

Kwame Dzokoto raised alarm about the emotional toll such unverified stories could have on his family members who come across the information.

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Source: YEN.com.gh