Kwame Dzokoto: Veteran Ghanaian Actor's Appearance at The 70 Slate Launch Sparks Fan Concerns
- Veteran Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto made a rare public appearance at the launch of The 70 Slate at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, September 8, 2026
- Footage of Dzokoto at the event, shared by Ghana Weekend on TikTok, caught the attention of thousands of Ghanaians online
- Many fans who spotted the veteran Ghanaian actor in the video took to the comments section to express worry about how he looked
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Kwame Dzokoto has become the talking point across Ghanaian social media after footage from the launch of "The 70 Slate" surfaced online, with fans raising serious concerns about his appearance.
The veteran comedian and actor was among the guests at the Omanye Hall, Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, for the unveiling of the ambitious cinematic project produced by renowned filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso's Sparrow Studios and OldFilm Productions.
NDC politician Prof Joshua Alabi’s sprawling mansion leaves Ghanaians talking about wealth and power
"The 70 Slate" is billed as a bold creative undertaking aimed at celebrating Ghana's story and amplifying the country's film industry on a global scale.
Kwame Dzokoto's rare outing turns heads
Ghana Weekend filmed the occasion and posted the footage to TikTok, where it quickly gained traction.
Viewers, however, found their attention drawn less to the event itself and more to how Kwame Dzokoto looked in the clip.
The popular Efiewura series actor, who has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent times, appeared noticeably different from how many fans remember him, prompting a flood of comments expressing worry and well-wishes.
The TikTok video of Kwame Dzokoto's appearance at the launch event is below:
Ghanaians react to Kwame Dzokoto's appearance
The comment section filled quickly with a mix of concern and reflection from viewers across the country.
Maame U wrote:
"Oooh what's wrong with him?"
Kwabena Poku said:
"He looks very sick."
Adwoa Fosua offered a more detailed account:
"Everything is funny to this generation, and it is bad. I boarded a car with this man last year on Adenta Dodowa Road. He was very fine and healthy, but looking at this video, I can see he is very sick. May God heal him 🙏."
Kwame Dzokoto graduates from university with master's
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about actor Kwame Dzokoto's graduation from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, where he earned a master’s degree in Defence and International Politics.
The actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those who supported him, highlighting the sacrifices made for this significant achievement, a testament to resilience and dedication.
As social media buzzed with congratulatory messages from fans and friends alike, Kwame Dzokoto's journey from beloved television personality to a master’s graduate served as an inspiring reminder that success often comes through persistence and community support.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh