Veteran Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto made a rare public appearance at the launch of The 70 Slate at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Footage of Dzokoto at the event, shared by Ghana Weekend on TikTok, caught the attention of thousands of Ghanaians online

Many fans who spotted the veteran Ghanaian actor in the video took to the comments section to express worry about how he looked

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Kwame Dzokoto has become the talking point across Ghanaian social media after footage from the launch of "The 70 Slate" surfaced online, with fans raising serious concerns about his appearance.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto sparks fan reactions as he makes a rare appearance at The 70 Slate launch. Photo source: GhKwaku, Kwame Dzokoto, Ghana Weekend

Source: Instagram

The veteran comedian and actor was among the guests at the Omanye Hall, Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, for the unveiling of the ambitious cinematic project produced by renowned filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso's Sparrow Studios and OldFilm Productions.

"The 70 Slate" is billed as a bold creative undertaking aimed at celebrating Ghana's story and amplifying the country's film industry on a global scale.

Kwame Dzokoto's rare outing turns heads

Ghana Weekend filmed the occasion and posted the footage to TikTok, where it quickly gained traction.

Viewers, however, found their attention drawn less to the event itself and more to how Kwame Dzokoto looked in the clip.

The popular Efiewura series actor, who has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent times, appeared noticeably different from how many fans remember him, prompting a flood of comments expressing worry and well-wishes.

The TikTok video of Kwame Dzokoto's appearance at the launch event is below:

Ghanaians react to Kwame Dzokoto's appearance

The comment section filled quickly with a mix of concern and reflection from viewers across the country.

Maame U wrote:

"Oooh what's wrong with him?"

Kwabena Poku said:

"He looks very sick."

Adwoa Fosua offered a more detailed account:

"Everything is funny to this generation, and it is bad. I boarded a car with this man last year on Adenta Dodowa Road. He was very fine and healthy, but looking at this video, I can see he is very sick. May God heal him 🙏."

Kwame Dzokoto graduates from university with master's

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about actor Kwame Dzokoto's graduation from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, where he earned a master’s degree in Defence and International Politics.

The actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those who supported him, highlighting the sacrifices made for this significant achievement, a testament to resilience and dedication.

As social media buzzed with congratulatory messages from fans and friends alike, Kwame Dzokoto's journey from beloved television personality to a master’s graduate served as an inspiring reminder that success often comes through persistence and community support.

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Source: YEN.com.gh