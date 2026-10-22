Ghanaian comic actor Kwame Dzokoto collapsed during a live panel discussion on Owass Radio in Tarkwa on Thursday, October 22, 2026

A source close to the Western Regional NDC confirmed the news to GhanaWeekend, saying Dzokoto was rushed to a nearby hospital

The beloved actor, known for his iconic roles in Efiewura and Edziban, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital

Details of the circumstances leading to the untimely death of Ghanaian comic actor Kwame Dzokoto, beloved for his roles in the popular television productions "Efiewura" and "Edziban", have emerged after news of his passing emerged on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Kwame Dzokoto Dies: Details of Popular Efiewura Actor's Final Moments Emerge

Source: Facebook

According to a source close to the Western Regional NDC who spoke to GhanaWeekend, Dzokoto fell ill and collapsed while taking part in a panel discussion on Owass Radio in Tarkwa on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Tarkwa, where medical staff pronounced him dead on arrival.

Citi News Room has also reported on Kwame Dzokoto's passing.

The Instagram post detailing the circumstances behind Kwame Dzokoto's death is below:

Kwame Dzokoto's legacy in Ghanaian television

Dzokoto carved out a special place in the hearts of Ghanaian audiences through decades of work on the small screen.

His portrayal of characters in *Efiewura*, one of Ghana's most enduring Akan-language comedies, and *Edziban*, a food-themed show that showcased local chop bars and street cuisine, made him one of the most recognisable faces in the industry.

For many viewers, his work on *Edziban* in particular elevated everyday Ghanaian food culture and brought chop bars into the national conversation long before food blogging became commonplace.

News of his death spread rapidly across social media on Thursday, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans who grew up watching him on screen.

**Reactions to Kwame Dzokoto's Death**

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media following the announcement of Kwame Dzokoto's passing.

cken_edin wrote: "Edziban Aa Didi....made every chop bar famous. He was the pioneer of these food blog in gh...A legend who turned eating into legacy. Farewell, Sir."

esinamruth287 said: "This man was ill😩."

maameakuaomari added: "Oh may he rest peacefully."

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Source: YEN.com.gh