A 'heartbreaking' photo of the late Kwame Dzokoto and his Efiewura on-screen wife, Benyiwaa, has resurfaced, leaving many longtime fans of the show in tears

The official Efiewura TV Series Facebook page shared the photo on Thursday with the caption “Only God Knows”, hours after news of Dzokoto’s death broke

Benyiwaa, whose real name was Mercy Little Smith, died in December 2024, less than two years before her on-screen husband, Judge Koboo, died this week

Fans have been moved to tears after a photo of the late Kwame Dzokoto and his on-screen wife, Benyiwaa, resurfaced online.

Kwame Dzokoto and Mercy Little Smith smile in a photo shared by the show’s official page. Photo source: Efiewura TV Series/Facebook, Little Smith (Instagram), Dzokoto (Facebook).

Source: UGC

The official Facebook page of the TV series Efiewura shared the photo on Thursday, October 22, 2026, with the caption “Only God Knows”.

Dzokoto, who played Judge Koboo, reportedly died on Thursday after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.

Benyiwaa, whose real name was Mercy Little Smith, died on December 17, 2024. The pair played husband and wife in the popular TV3 sitcom, which began in 2001.

Less than two years apart, their deaths have left many longtime fans of the show saddened.

Efiewura shares Judge Koboo and Benyiwaa photo

In the photo, the two actors were seen smiling as they posed closely together. Dzokoto wore a dark, patterned shirt, while Benyiwaa wore a green top.

Fans fondly remember the pair for their on-screen marriage in Efiewura. In 2024, Dzokoto announced Benyiwaa’s death on social media and said she “fought so well”.

He also said he would miss her humour off camera. Many emotional reactions have followed the Efiewura page’s short caption.

The Facebook post from Efiewura TV Series, in which a photo of Judge Koboo and Benyiwaa is shared, is below.

Fans mourn Judge Koboo and Benyiwaa

Social media users who saw the photo mourned the on-screen couple. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Sammie Tugah said:

“In fact, this place is not our home. There’s somewhere we will live permanently one day.”

Humble Mike said:

“Judge Koboo and Benyiwaa.”

Richard Amoah said:

“Oh, gracious me, I was watching only yesterday ooo.”

Doris Emma said:

“RIP to the legend.”

Obaasima Marian Issaka said:

“Husband and wife, Judge Koboo and Ama Benyiwaa, may God rest your souls.”

Alhaji Baba said:

“Awww, Benyiwaa and Judge Koboo!”

Reuben B. A Kumor said:

“Hmmm, may they rest in the peace of the Lord.”

Koo Fori mourns Kwame Dzokoto

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Efiewura actor Koo Fori paid tribute to his longtime co-star Kwame Dzokoto. Taking to TikTok, he shared a series of clips from the popular TV series.

In one of the captions, he wrote that he was “so sad and heartbroken”. His post attracted over 280 comments from fans of the show.

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Source: YEN.com.gh