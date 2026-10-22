The NDC paused during a press conference to honour late actor and comedian Kwame Dzokoto, who died on Thursday, October 22, 2026

Dzokoto, best known for his role as Judge Koboo in the TV series Efiewura, collapsed during a morning radio show in Tarkwa

The 51-year-old had contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat on the NDC ticket during the 2016 general elections

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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) paused proceedings at a press conference at its headquarters on Thursday, October 22, 2026, to observe a minute of silence in memory of actor, comedian and politician Kwame Dzokoto, who died earlier that day at the age of 51.

NDC observes a minute of silence for its late member, Kwame Dzokoto. Image credit: Kwame Dzokoto, UTV Ghana

Source: Facebook

Party General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey led the tribute alongside other party members, marking the moment as a collective gesture of mourning for a man who had contributed to both Ghana's entertainment industry and its political landscape.

Kwame Dzokoto's life in entertainment and politics

Kwame Dzokoto built a loyal following through his work on Ghanaian television, most notably through his portrayal of Judge Koboo in the beloved TV series Efiewura.

He also fronted TV3's food and tourism programme 'Edziban', a show that celebrated Ghanaian cuisine and spotlighted local food businesses across the country.

Beyond the screen, Dzokoto was an active NDC member who contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat during the 2016 general elections.

He lost to the New Patriotic Party's George Mireku Duker but remained a recognisable figure in the area and among party supporters.

Kwame Dzokoto's death

Reports indicate that Dzokoto fell ill while taking part in a morning discussion on Owass Radio in Tarkwa, in the Western Region. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His death drew immediate attention from both the entertainment and political communities, with the NDC's decision to acknowledge him formally during its press conference underlining the significance of his dual role in public life.

The same press conference also addressed separate issues, including a controversy involving the headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School.

Dzokoto leaves behind a legacy as a familiar and warm presence in Ghanaian homes, remembered for his distinctive screen personality and his willingness to serve his community beyond the camera.

The X video of the NDC paying tribute to Kwame Dzokoto is below.

Kwame Dzokoto and others who died in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwame Dzokoto and other notable Ghanaian media and entertainment figures who died in 2026, including Beverly Afaglo, Bernice Offei and Kessben.

Dzokoto collapsed during a live radio discussion in Tarkwa and was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital. His final public appearance resurfaced after his death, recalling his response to rumours about his health.

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Source: YEN.com.gh