Efiewura actor Koo Fori has paid an emotional tribute to his longtime co-star Kwame Dzokoto, sharing a series of throwback clips from the TV series

In one of his TikTok captions, the actor, whose real name is Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, said he was sad and heartbroken over the death

Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo, reportedly died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a live panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa

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Efiewura actor Koo Fori has paid tribute to his longtime co-star Kwame Dzokoto following the veteran actor’s death.

Efiewura actor Koo Fori mourns his late co-star Kwame Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo, with throwback clips from the TV series. Photo source: Dzokoto, Koo Fori (Facebook), Koo Fori (TikTok).

Source: UGC

Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo, reportedly died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.

According to Citi Newsroom, he was taken to a hospital in Tarkwa. Rainbow Radio reported that he was 51.

His family is yet to announce funeral arrangements. Since news of his death broke, several celebrities, including Ahuofe Patricia and Akuapem Poloo, have paid tribute to him.

Koo Fori mourns Kwame Dzokoto

Taking to TikTok, Koo Fori, whose real name is Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, shared a series of clips from the popular TV series Efiewura.

Both actors starred in the long-running TV3 sitcom, which began in 2001. In the captions, he expressed his grief over the death of his colleague. One of the captions read:

“I’m so sad and heartbroken.”

His post has attracted over 280 comments from fans who grew up watching the show.

The TikTok post from Koo Fori, in which he mourns Kwame Dzokoto, is below.

Fans react to Koo Fori’s tribute

Many fans were saddened by the clips, with some recalling Dzokoto’s on-screen marriage to the late Benyiwaa. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

akosuaesther420 said:

“Husband and wife no more.”

20th October said:

“They are all gone. This world is temporary.”

_kellis said:

“They are both gone.”

soso said:

“Benyiwaa is gone and now Judge too.”

Efiewura actors who have died

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Dzokoto was listed among several Efiewura stars who have died over the years. Bob Santo, who played the landlord, died in May 2002, while Araba Stamp died in July 2006.

Mercy Little Smith, known as Benyiwaa and the on-screen wife of Judge Koboo, died on December 17, 2024. Other late stars of the sitcom include MC Flava Pounds, Katawere, Akoto and Bra Kofi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh