Leading cast member of the Efiewura TV series, Little Mercy Smith, a.k.a. Benyiwa, has reportedly passed on

The actress' passing, announced on social media by the TV series' official page, is reported to have occurred on Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The unexpected news of Little's demise has triggered sadness among a section of Ghanaians online

Ghanaian actress Little Mercy Smith of the Efiewura TV series fame has reportedly passed away.

Not much is known about the actress' passing, but the news is fast circulating after it was announced on the official Facebook page of the Efiewura TV series.

Efiewura actress Little Mercy Smith a.k.a. Benyiwa reportedly dies. Photo source: @littlemercysmith

According to the Facebook post, the actress, known as Benyiwa in the TV series, kicked the bucket yesterday, Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

"RIP Benyiwaa. She left the earth plane yesterday. Bye," the announcement read.

See the post below:

An actress for a long time, Little Mercy was most famous for her role as Benyiwa, the wife of Judge Koboo.

Kwame Dzokoto confirms Little Mercy's death

Actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto, who plays the role of Judge Koboo, the promiscuous husband of Benyiwa in Efiewura, confirmed the news of her passing.

He shared a video from one of the episodes with Benyiwa with the caption:

"Oh Benyiwa..! I will miss your off-camera nonsense talk. Sister Daa yie...!"

See his post on Facebook below:

Ghanaians mourn Little Mercy

The news of her passing has triggered sad reactions online. YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions listed below.

Enoch Amoh Nketsia said:

"May The Almighty God accept her soul 🙏."

Stephen Kwame Ameyaw said:

"Just like that! Death is too wicked. Rest well!!!"

BJ Pounds said:

"Sorry to the entire entertainment industry and lovely viewers of the Efiewura TV series. My deepest condolences. I will be missing all your swags."

Ted Baker said:

"Ohhhh, one of my favourites. She played the role of Judge Koboo's wife nicely. May her soul RIP 🙏."

Source: YEN.com.gh