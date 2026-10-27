Efia Odo has weighed in on the conversation that has dominated social media since Serwaa Amihere addressed women at an event over the weekend

The actress and socialite made a strong case about how people should be judged at work, arguing that one thing matters far more than their appearance

She pointed to a deeper issue she believes is common in Ghanaian society, and her comments have since sparked mixed reactions from many social media users

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A TikTok video of Efia Odo has got many Ghanaians talking after the actress shared her thoughts on the backlash surrounding Serwaa Amihere’s comments.

Efia Odo says hiring should depend on qualifications as she reacts to the backlash over Serwaa Amihere’s fake luxury items advice. Photo: Efia Odo/Serwaa Amihere.

Source: Facebook

Serwaa Amihere addressed mentees at The Complete Ignite Woman session on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The media personality urged women to stop buying counterfeit luxury items such as fake Louis Vuitton and Birkin bags just to look wealthy.

She said such items shape how people see you at work, noting that an original Birkin costs over $25,000 while some fakes sell for as little as GH₵300.

Rather than buying fakes, she recommended thrifting at Kantamanto, where she and her sister used to shop at 4 am.

Her comments sparked backlash online, with Ameyaw Debrah describing them on X as “very offensive.”

Efia Odo reacts to Serwaa Amihere’s comments

Joining the conversation, Efia Odo shared her view in a video posted on TikTok. When exactly the video was recorded could not be confirmed.

The actress said she did not understand the argument that someone should not be hired because they wear a fake product.

According to her, hiring should depend on a person’s qualifications, their degree and how well they can do the job.

Efia’s view put the focus on employment, although Serwaa’s remarks centred on how fake designer items shape the way people are perceived at work.

The TikTok video of Efia Odo, in which she reacts to the backlash over Serwaa Amihere’s comments, is below.

Efia Odo on Ghana’s appearance culture

Beyond the hiring debate, the actress pointed to what she sees as a bigger issue. Efia Odo said the problem is cultural, explaining that many people in Ghana respect others based on how they look.

Her comments struck a chord with many viewers, some of whom shared their own experiences of being judged by appearance.

Others, however, felt she missed Serwaa’s point entirely. Some users also pointed out that an original Birkin bag costs around $30,000, a price few jobs in Ghana can support.

Reactions to Efia Odo’s Serwaa Amihere video

Many social media users had a lot to say after watching the video. Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Femme Velvet said:

“Like, because I can’t afford 24-carat gold, I shouldn’t wear necklaces?”

Esi Bitha said:

“Hmmm, when life favours you, you think others are lazy and not serious.”

Glamed by Aikon said:

“Efia has made the case worse koraa.”

MR F0RT0N said:

“The moment people assume you are always wearing fake, they begin to view you from a different perspective, if you don’t know.”

Maafia_567 said:

“Exactly, how many jobs in Ghana can make you afford a Birkin worth $30k?”

Nhyira said:

“The real Birkin bag is actually $30,000, and it’s not easy to buy it even when you have the money, so people should just wear what they have. It should just be decent.”

Sonnie Badu’s message to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that gospel musician Sonnie Badu shared a strong message of support for Bishop Dag Heward-Mills amid backlash over a Belgian documentary on Go Church.

In an Instagram post, he suggested that when people one has nurtured turn against him, it is a sign that he is unsettling the forces of darkness.

The post drew thousands of likes, with many Lighthouse members echoing his position.

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Source: YEN.com.gh