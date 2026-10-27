An old interview clip of Nana Aba Anamoah speaking about Serwaa Amihere's early days in broadcasting resurfaced online

Nana Aba disclosed that Serwaa initially struggled to meet the professional standards required of a news presenter

The video re-emerged amid a growing controversy over Serwaa Amihere's recent comments on counterfeit designer fashion

An old video of veteran Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah recounting the humble beginnings of Serwaa Amihere has resurfaced amid the ongoing debate surrounding the broadcaster’s comments about counterfeit designer fashion.

Old video of Nana Aba Anamoah recalling Serwaa Amihere's humble beginnings resurfaces amid saga. Image credit: Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

The resurfaced interview has added another dimension to the controversy, which has generated widespread reactions on social media, with several public figures sharing differing opinions on whether young women should be criticised for wearing imitation luxury brands.

Nana Aba recounts Serwaa Amihere's humble beginnings

In the video from a past interview, Nana Aba Anamoah recalled how Serwaa approached her with the ambition of becoming a news presenter despite having little knowledge of journalism at the time.

According to Nana Aba, Serwaa had a different lifestyle and was known for her big hairstyles, long eyelashes, long nails and skimpy dresses before she ventured into broadcasting.

She explained that Serwaa wanted to work in the media but struggled to understand what was required of her to become a news presenter.

Nana Aba disclosed that when Serwaa expressed her desire to present news, she told her she was not ready because she needed to make significant changes to her appearance and approach to the profession.

She explained that she introduced the concept of “noise” in news presentation, stressing that a presenter's appearance should not distract viewers from the information being delivered.

Nana Aba recalled telling Serwaa Amihere that her hair, eyelashes and nails were distracting and that viewers needed to focus on the news rather than her appearance.

However, Serwaa initially struggled with the suggestion, insisting that she could not do without her signature hairstyle and eyelashes.

Nana Aba shares Serwaa's turning point

According to Nana Aba, the turning point came after Serwaa experienced a difficult situation that left her seeking guidance and ready to learn.

She said Serwaa subsequently returned to her, removed her hair extensions and eyelashes, and expressed her willingness to learn whatever was necessary to succeed in broadcasting.

Nana Aba described the moment as a turning point in Serwaa's journey.

The video has resurfaced at a time when Serwaa is facing criticism and support over her comments on counterfeit designer fashion and the pressure to appear wealthy.

While the old interview focuses on professional discipline and Serwaa's early struggles, its emergence has drawn renewed attention as many continue to backlash against her over her controversial comment.

The resurfaced Instagram video of Nana Aba Anamoah speaking about Serwaa Amihere's humble beginnings is below.

Mona Gucci reacts to Serwaa Amihere saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mona Gucci’s response to Serwaa Amihere’s comments on counterfeit designer items and her defence of women who wear knock-offs they can afford. Social media users shared mixed reactions to her position.

The debate has put two prominent media personalities on opposite sides of a wider discussion about fashion, affordability and pressure on women. Read more about what sparked the controversy and how the public responded.

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Source: YEN.com.gh