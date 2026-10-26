Abena Korkor has popped up in public, and her brief interaction with a well-known Ghanaian musician in a new video has got many people talking online

The media personality, who appeared in good spirits, shared a strong piece of advice for young people while chatting with the singer from inside her car

Many social media users have since praised her calm demeanour, with some saying they are really proud of how far she has come in recent times

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A TikTok video of Abena Korkor and Showboy has got many Ghanaians talking after the media personality shared some advice for young people.

Abena Korkor advises young people against fraud during a warm moment with Showboy in a new TikTok video. Photo: Showboy/TikTok, Abena Korkor/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Earlier this month, Abena Korkor made a return to social media after several months away from the spotlight. In a video shared by TikTok blogger Lupi Love Kyannel, she was seen singing along to Fireboy DML and Asake’s 2022 hit, Bandana.

The clip was a casual selfie-style video filmed against a plain tiled wall. Many fans flooded the comment section to welcome her back, with some saying they had missed her in the media.

The former TV3 presenter looked relaxed and cheerful throughout the short clip.

Abena Korkor’s advice on fraud boys

Weeks after that comeback, the media personality has now been spotted out in public. In a video shared by Showboy on TikTok, Abena Korkor was seen seated in the driver’s seat of a car with the door open as the musician approached her.

She wore an off-shoulder white and blue top, a gold necklace and a pair of sunglasses, with her long curly hair let down.

The pair shared a warm moment as they chatted. During the conversation, Abena Korkor said she was on her way to work.

“I am going to work, work hard, and don’t follow fraud boys,” she said.

When exactly the video was recorded could not be confirmed. The TikTok video of Abena Korkor and Showboy, in which she advises young people against fraud, is below.

Abena Korkor praises Showboy’s latest album

Beyond her advice, the media personality also had kind words for Showboy’s music. She commended the musician on his latest album, describing it as sick.

Over time, the two have built a close friendship, with a caption on her earlier comeback video referring to her as Showboy’s bestie.

Their latest interaction has since gained traction on TikTok, with many fans excited to see them together. Some viewers were particularly amused by how she phrased her advice.

Reactions to Abena Korkor’s fraud boys advice

Many fans expressed their admiration for the media personality after watching the video. Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Lordan Restaurant said:

“Korkor ay3 fine rough.”

leilanie said:

“But she’s acting more mature oo. Anka first she’ll say something out of line.”

vyzncreatives said:

“Abena Korkor make nice again ooo. Really proud of her.”

bety_mayo3 said:

“Aaaaah, Abena Korkor says hard-working fraud boy.”

Sarkodie named KNUST ambassador by Vice-Chancellor

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that rapper Sarkodie was named an ambassador of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Christian Agyare made the announcement when the musician paid a courtesy visit to his office in Kumasi. The visit came days before Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh