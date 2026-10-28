Fresh photos of gospel singer Toluwanisings' newly built duplex surfaced online weeks after he died at 41 on 14 October 2026

The images reignited debate over a bitter burial dispute between his widow, Elizabeth, and his paternal relatives over where he should be laid to rest

Many Nigerians criticised blogs for publishing photos of the grieving family's private property, while others weighed in on the burial row itself

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Photographs of the sprawling duplex that gospel singer Toluwanisings completed shortly before his sudden death have surfaced online, drawing fresh attention to a family burial dispute that has divided public opinion in Nigeria.

Toluwanisings’ house surfaces online as burial saga sparks fresh reactions. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The images show a multi-storey home with warm peach-coloured exterior walls, a towering exposed red-brick pillar at the front entrance, dark-tinted glass balconies and neat white window frames.

Construction materials still scattered on the ground made clear the building had barely been finished before tragedy struck.

Toluwanisings, whose full name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, collapsed and died on 14 October 2026 at 41 years old, never having had the chance to live in the home he spent years working to build.

Burial dispute between widow and paternal family

The photographs emerged against the backdrop of a painful disagreement between the singer's paternal relatives and his widow, Elizabeth. His father and grandmother have reportedly insisted he be buried within the Ibadan property, arguing it would be a fitting tribute to his hard work and legacy. Elizabeth has refused, stating she cannot bear to live in a house where her husband's grave would remain a constant, visible presence. She has pushed instead for a cemetery burial.

A caption circulating alongside the pictures online read: "Photos of the house gospel artiste, Toluwanisings, built before his sudden demise on October 14."

Nigerians react to photos of Toluwanisings' home

The posts sparked a wave of reactions, with many people criticising media outlets for sharing images of a bereaved family's private property.

@deron_onyx wrote:

"Why on earth do we need to see this? Y'all need to use your senses sometimes"

@ms.janefrancis asked:

"Why are you posting it Linda??? Don't y'all know when to stop"

@teejay_uzo said:

"Lagos State needs to pass a law to stop people from burying their late loved ones in residential areas"

@lilyosas1 commented:

"Why are people assuming he built it alone without the support of his wife? If you like go dey build with man na you sabi...now that he's dead it has become 'the house he built before he died'"

@broadnetconcepts wrote:

"You went to the family's house, claiming to share in their grief, but your intentions were completely different. Jesus Christ! 😡 You recorded their private moments and sent the footage to bloggers. Is this how we show sympathy to a grieving family?"

@kc_empress observed: "How can someone think of burying someone in an investment like this that can help the children in the future... with the way economy is, how the children will survive should be the priority."

@thisisdeegold added:

"What's the relevance of this post now? All the blogs are just milking this situation for engagement; can you let the widow and family grieve in peace."

@dnaturalfarmacy countered:

"The widow is the one making things difficult for herself; the family aren't mandating she buries him there they also give her the option of his home town."

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Source: YEN.com.gh