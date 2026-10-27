A Nigerian lawyer cited Section 246 of the Criminal Code Act, warning that burying Toluwanisings at his Ibadan home could be a criminal offence

The late gospel singer's widow, Elizabeth, reportedly opposes the idea of living in a home that would also serve as her husband's burial site

Members of Toluwanisings' paternal family have called for a postponement of his burial pending a probe into his death

The burial of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings, who died on 14 October 2026 in Ibadan, Oyo State, has become the subject of a growing family dispute, now complicated further by legal questions raised over his father's wishes.

Toluwanisings' burial dispute takes a new turn as a Nigerian lawyer raises legal concerns. Image credit: Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

The singer, whose name has been reported as both Sodiq Olayemi Bayonle and Olayemi Bolaji, passed away in Ibadan, leaving behind a widow, children, and a family divided over where he should be laid to rest.

His father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, has been firm about his position: the singer should be buried either at the house he built, within the family compound, or on a plot beside his late mother in Ikirun, Osun State.

Speaking on the matter, the elder Olayemi said he would be glad to see his son interred at his own home.

Toluwanisings' widow's concerns over home burial

The singer's widow, Elizabeth, holds a different view. She is reportedly reluctant to continue living in a home that would double as her late husband's burial site, particularly given that she shares the residence with their children.

Her position has deepened the disagreement and added a personal, practical dimension to what has become a difficult family conversation.

Lawyer warns of potential criminal offence

A Nigerian lawyer identified on X as @egi_nupe weighed in on the dispute, flagging serious legal concerns about the proposal to bury the singer within a residential property.

The lawyer pointed to Section 246 of Nigeria's Criminal Code Act, which stipulates that interring a body inside or near a residential building without the express approval of the state governor may constitute a criminal offence.

The law is designed to safeguard public health, particularly regarding the risk of groundwater contamination and the safety of nearby wells.

The lawyer further noted that when families are unable to reach an agreement on burial arrangements, state authorities may be required to step in to ensure all proceedings comply with the law.

Family calls for investigation before burial

Adding another layer to the unfolding situation, members of Toluwanisings' paternal family have called for his burial to be postponed until a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death has been conducted.

Despite the legal concerns raised, they have maintained that he should ultimately be buried at his Ibadan residence.

A memorial service and service of songs was scheduled for Tuesday, 27 October 2026, in Ibadan, even as discussions over the final burial arrangements remained unresolved.

The X post by the Nigerian lawyer is below.

Toluwanisings' protege shared last text before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Walekeys’ tribute to his late mentor, gospel singer Toluwanisings, and the close bond they shared.

Just four to seven minutes before he slumped, Toluwanisings reportedly texted Walekeys to ask for a music loop. The message became a painful reminder of their final exchange as the protege mourned his mentor.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh