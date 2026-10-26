The father of late gospel musician Toluwanisings has come forward with a revelation about his son's true identity

Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, a Muslim, has opened up about how his son ended up being raised in a Christian home

A disagreement between the grieving father and his daughter-in-law over burial arrangements has drawn widespread attention

The passing of popular gospel musician Toluwanisings has given rise to an emotional and deeply personal family dispute, with his father stepping forward to share details that have left many people astonished.

Toluwanisings’ father shares the late gospel singer’s Muslim name and explains how he was raised Christian, as a dispute over his burial plans deepens again. Image credit: Toluwanisings/Facebook

Source: UGC

Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, a Muslim, has publicly shared that his late son carried a Muslim name known to very few: Sodiq Olayemi Bayonle.

The singer was widely celebrated under the name Toluwanisings, and the disclosure of his Islamic given name has sparked considerable conversation about the life he lived and the family history that shaped him.

Gospel singer Toluwanisings' muslim background

Olayemi explained that Toluwanisings grew up away from him following a painful chain of events. His wife, Toluwani's mother, passed away in 1992, just months after he was born.

Her relatives requested custody of the child during that period of grief, and the boy went on to be raised in a Christian household by his maternal family.

Olayemi said he maintained a relationship with his son over the years and that his side of the family contributed to the singer's education, even as the child grew up in a different faith tradition.

Toluwanisings died on October 14, 2026, and the grief has since been compounded by a disagreement between Olayemi and the singer's wife, Elizabeth, over where he should be laid to rest.

"I don't want him buried in a church or cemetery. I want him buried in his house, and that will make me happy," Olayemi said, adding that prayers could also be held at the family compound.

The Instagram post below has a video of Toluwanisings' father speaking in an interview.

According to the father, he found out about his son's death through the internet and promptly reached out to Elizabeth to make his wishes known.

She has, however, reportedly held firm on a cemetery burial, leaving the two parties at an impasse during what is already a devastating time for everyone involved.

Olayemi is now appealing to his daughter-in-law and all those handling the burial arrangements to consider his request and allow him to lay his son to rest in the family home.

Toluwanisings’ final public appearance at Bidemi Olaoba’s Ibadan concert resurfaces as tributes pour in. Image credit: Toluwanisings

Source: UGC

Toluwanisings’ last public appearance before death resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video capturing gospel singer Toluwanisings at what turned out to be his final public appearance has resurfaced online, leaving fans heartbroken and in tears.

The singer attended a concert headlined by fellow gospel artist Bidemi Olaoba in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The YouTube footage, which circulated widely after news of his death broke, showed him in seemingly good spirits at the event, unaware it would be his last night in the public eye.

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Source: YEN.com.gh