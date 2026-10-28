Video: Toluwanisings’ Widow Gets Emotional As She Speaks to Late Husband, “Please, Don’t Forget”
- The widow of late gospel singer Toluwanisings delivered an emotional tribute at a memorial held in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 27, 2026
- The singer's father and paternal uncle clashed with his widow over where Toluwanisings should be laid to rest after his death on October 14
- The singer's family has called on government authorities and law enforcement to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death
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Akanbi Elizabeth, the widow of Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, broke down in tears while delivering a tribute to her late husband at a memorial event held at Jogor Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
Elizabeth struggled to hold herself together before finally giving way to grief during the ceremony.
In her short but heartfelt address to the man she lost, she said:
"Toluwanisings, my dear husband. I will forever miss you. Please do not forget your children and me."
Toluwanisings' burial disagreement adds to family grief
The memorial took place against a backdrop of tension between Elizabeth and members of her late husband's family.
Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping, and the weeks that followed brought not only grief but a public dispute over where he should be buried.
His father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, said he wanted his son either interred at the home he built or transported to Ikirun in Osun State, where the singer's late mother was buried.
Olayemi claimed his daughter-in-law favoured a cemetery or church burial ground, a preference he opposed.
The singer's paternal uncle, Lawal Ademola, echoed the family's position, stating that the right place for Toluwani's remains was his residence in Ibadan.
The disagreement quickly drew reactions online. Some social media users raised concerns about the practice of burying a person on a residential property, while others expressed sympathy for the family's wish to keep their son close to home.
The X post below has a video of Toluwanisings' widow giving her speech at his memorial.
Family calls for investigation into singer's death
Beyond the burial dispute, Ademola used the moment to make a broader appeal.
In an interview with media personality Dunmininu, shared on social media, he urged government officials, community leaders, and law enforcement to look into the circumstances surrounding the singer's death, asking that the matter be thoroughly examined rather than left unresolved.
YEN.com.gh extends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Toluwanisings during this difficult time.
Toluwanisings’ father shares singer's Muslim name
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the passing of popular gospel musician Toluwanisings has given rise to an emotional and deeply personal family dispute, with his father stepping forward to share details that have left many people astonished.
Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, a Muslim, has publicly shared that his late son carried a Muslim name known to very few: Sodiq Olayemi Bayonle.
The singer was widely celebrated under the name Toluwanisings, and the disclosure of his Islamic given name has sparked considerable conversation about the life he lived and the family history that shaped him.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh