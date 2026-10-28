The widow of late gospel singer Toluwanisings delivered an emotional tribute at a memorial held in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 27, 2026

The singer's father and paternal uncle clashed with his widow over where Toluwanisings should be laid to rest after his death on October 14

The singer's family has called on government authorities and law enforcement to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death

Akanbi Elizabeth, the widow of Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, broke down in tears while delivering a tribute to her late husband at a memorial event held at Jogor Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Toluwanisings' widow weeps at Ibadan memorial as family tensions over his burial deepen and relatives seek an investigation into the gospel singer's death. Image credit: Toluwanisings/Facebook

Source: UGC

Elizabeth struggled to hold herself together before finally giving way to grief during the ceremony.

In her short but heartfelt address to the man she lost, she said:

"Toluwanisings, my dear husband. I will forever miss you. Please do not forget your children and me."

Toluwanisings' burial disagreement adds to family grief

The memorial took place against a backdrop of tension between Elizabeth and members of her late husband's family.

Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping, and the weeks that followed brought not only grief but a public dispute over where he should be buried.

His father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, said he wanted his son either interred at the home he built or transported to Ikirun in Osun State, where the singer's late mother was buried.

Olayemi claimed his daughter-in-law favoured a cemetery or church burial ground, a preference he opposed.

The singer's paternal uncle, Lawal Ademola, echoed the family's position, stating that the right place for Toluwani's remains was his residence in Ibadan.

The disagreement quickly drew reactions online. Some social media users raised concerns about the practice of burying a person on a residential property, while others expressed sympathy for the family's wish to keep their son close to home.

The X post below has a video of Toluwanisings' widow giving her speech at his memorial.

Family calls for investigation into singer's death

Beyond the burial dispute, Ademola used the moment to make a broader appeal.

In an interview with media personality Dunmininu, shared on social media, he urged government officials, community leaders, and law enforcement to look into the circumstances surrounding the singer's death, asking that the matter be thoroughly examined rather than left unresolved.

YEN.com.gh extends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Toluwanisings during this difficult time.

Toluwanisings’ father shares the late gospel singer’s Muslim name and explains how he was raised Christian, as a dispute over his burial plans deepens again. Image credit: Toluwanisings/Facebook

Source: UGC

Toluwanisings’ father shares singer's Muslim name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the passing of popular gospel musician Toluwanisings has given rise to an emotional and deeply personal family dispute, with his father stepping forward to share details that have left many people astonished.

Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, a Muslim, has publicly shared that his late son carried a Muslim name known to very few: Sodiq Olayemi Bayonle.

The singer was widely celebrated under the name Toluwanisings, and the disclosure of his Islamic given name has sparked considerable conversation about the life he lived and the family history that shaped him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh