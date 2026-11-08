Wedding photos of Ghanaian singer Efya in a stunning white lace high-neck gown have surfaced on Instagram

The photos, shared by photographer Obrempong Shot It on October 7, 2026, show Efya alongside her dreadlocked groom in a white tuxedo

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with congratulations, admiring the elegance of the ceremony

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Efya has officially tied the knot, and the internet is buzzing.

The style influencer has inspired her followers with her sartorial choices for her star-studded two-day wedding ceremony.

Singer Efya looks classy in a white lace gown for her white wedding. Photo credit: @obrempongshotit.

Source: Instagram

Singer Efya weds in corseted white gown

Ghanaian singer Efya looked radiant in a corseted white lace high-neck wedding gown with a detachable long train which swept the floor as she walked down the aisle.

The celebrity bride opted for a simple ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup, which made her skin glow as she arrived at the star-studded event.

The Nigerian musician and groom, Tomi Thomas, wore a white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers and a black bow tie, his dreadlocks adding a distinctive personal touch.

In one particularly striking frame, the groom was seated and pressing his lips to Efya's hand, a tender moment that sent social media into a frenzy.

The Instagram video is below:

Singer Efya's wedding gown steals the show

The intricate detail of the high-neck lace design drew widespread admiration from Ghanaians, with many pointing to the gown as the centrepiece of the ceremony's visual appeal.

Efya, one of Ghana's most celebrated vocalists known for soulful hits that have soundtracked countless milestones in her listeners' lives, appeared to have brought the same emotional depth to her own wedding day.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Efya's wedding gown

Some social media users and fashion lovers have applauded the popular fashion designer who created singer Efya's stylish white wedding gown. YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans who flooded the comments section after the photos went live.

@karimxclothing wrote:

"What amazes me is that is like she sung her musics for her special day"

@akosua_bempa said:

"I am really happy for Efya. The young guy really loves her🔥❤️"

@_lutte_ayeh commented:

"THE-THOMASES!!!"

@ambitious_afia added:

"😍😍😍pressure 3f3 y3n 😂yen suuaaa y3 tumi mpo daaa everything is tooo beautiful 😍 top notch nkoaaa"

@ohemaa_victorious wrote:

"She looks so beautiful. Congratulations 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️🔥".

The Instagram video is below:

Efya's husband poses with Nigerian friend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nigerian actress and DJ Dorcas Fapson, whose words to groom Tomi Thomas at his wedding to Efya sparked online debate.

The viral clip shows Fapson hugging the newlywed and saying, “I love you too, babes.” Viewers also questioned her outfit, turning a brief wedding moment into a social media talking point.

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Source: YEN.com.gh