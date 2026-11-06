Becca, Nana Ama McBrown, Efia Odo and Salma Mumin were among the top Ghanaian stars who attended Efya’s traditional marriage ceremony in Accra on Friday

Many guests embraced kente for the ceremony, with R2Bees member Mugeez and music producer Killbeatz both draped in bold, colourful kente cloths over one shoulder

Efya’s bridesmaids, including Fella Makafui and Hajia4Reall, wore brown and bronze outfits paired with burnt-orange headwraps to match the ceremony’s orange and brown colour theme

Top Ghanaian celebrities, including Becca, Nana Ama McBrown and Efia Odo, stepped out in style for Efya’s traditional marriage ceremony to Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas in Accra.

Becca, McBrown, Efia Odo and other Ghanaian stars dazzle in stylish outfits at Efya’s traditional marriage ceremony. Photo source: ghkwaku/ghanaweekend

Source: Instagram

Efya's traditional wedding held on Friday, November 6, 2026, the ceremony featured decor that blended gold, orange, cream and brown.

Many guests embraced kente and other traditional fabrics, while members of the bridal train wore burnt-orange headwraps with brown and bronze outfits.

Efya’s bridesmaids included actress Fella Makafui and socialite Hajia4Reall.

Videos of the celebrities arriving at the venue have since gone viral on Instagram. YEN.com.gh looks at what some of the top stars wore to the ceremony.

Becca’s Black and Gold Beaded Gown

Singer Becca wore an off-shoulder fitted gown with a black beaded bodice that faded into a gold embellished skirt.

Gold vein-like lines ran through the design, adding drama to the look. She completed her outfit with a beaded arm cuff, gold earrings and a metallic clutch. Her long hair was styled in side-swept curls.

The Instagram video from ghkwaku, in which Becca arrives at the ceremony, is below.

Nana Ama McBrown’s Olive Green Gown

Actress Nana Ama McBrown arrived in an olive green beaded gown with ruffled puff sleeves in a printed fabric.

Blue embroidered details on the bodice matched her blue handbag. McBrown, whom ghkwaku called “Her Excellency”, topped her look with an olive green gele and tinted sunglasses.

Gold bracelets and a watch completed her outfit.

The Instagram video from ghkwaku, in which McBrown arrives at the ceremony, is below.

Salma Mumin and Quecy Official in Kente

Actress and entrepreneur Salma Mumin wore a corseted kente bodice in green, orange and gold with a matching fitted skirt.

She paired the look with a burnt-orange gele, drop earrings and a black clutch. TikTok influencer Quecy Official, who arrived with her, wore a draped orange and gold kente cloth.

He finished his look with a black cap, dark sunglasses, a gold chain and a wristwatch.

Efia Odo’s Green and Red Gown

Socialite Efia Odo wore a strapless gown with a green beaded corset bodice and a red kente-patterned skirt.

Her hair was styled in side-parted curled waves. A gold box clutch and a gold bracelet completed the look. Ghana Weekend, which shared her arrival video, praised how good she looked in the gown.

The Instagram video from ghanaweekend, in which Efia Odo arrives at the ceremony, is below.

Mugeez and Killbeatz in Kente

Rapper Mugeez of R2Bees wore a light blue kente cloth with red and orange motifs draped over one shoulder. He paired it with brown-tinted aviator sunglasses.

Ghana Weekend said the R2Bees member looked like a king at the ceremony. Music producer Killbeatz also wore a bold orange, blue and red kente cloth, with dark sunglasses and a gold chain.

The Instagram video from ghanaweekend, in which Mugeez is seen at the ceremony, is below.

Sister Derby’s Orange Off-Shoulder Look

Known in private life as Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, singer Sister Derby wore an orange off-shoulder outfit with a beaded corset bodice.

Beaded straps draped across her upper arms added a playful touch to the look. She wore her long curly hair half up and accessorised with gold hoop earrings, bracelets and rings.

Media page Switchfocus shared her video with the caption “From the African Mermaid”, a nod to her popular nickname.

The Instagram video from switchfocus, in which Sister Derby is seen at the ceremony, is below.

Fella Makafui and Hajia4Reall’s Bridesmaid Looks

As bridesmaids, Fella Makafui and Hajia4Reall wore brown and bronze outfits with matching burnt-orange geles.

Fella’s beaded gown featured structured shoulders, a sweetheart neckline and fringed beaded details on the sleeves.

Hajia4Reall wore a long-sleeve brown lace outfit with sequins and a V neckline. Both completed their looks with statement earrings.

The Instagram video from ghkwaku, in which Efya’s bridesmaids are seen at the ceremony, is below.

Efya Joins Ghanaians Who Married Nigerian Partners

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Efya joined a list of Ghanaians who have married Nigerian partners.

Singer Becca married Nigerian businessman Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel in Accra in 2018. Others on the list include Captain Planet, Marie Wiseborn, Mawusi Faith and Nana Akyiaa Bonsu.

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Source: YEN.com.gh