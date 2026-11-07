Nigerian actress and DJ Dorcas Fapson sparked online buzz after a video from Tomi Thomas and Efya's wedding went viral on November 6, 2026

The clip shows Fapson hugging the groom and telling him 'I love you too, babes' during the ceremony, drawing mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Viewers flooded the comments questioning Fapson's outfit and her choice of words toward the newlywed

Nigerian actress and DJ Dorcas Shala Fapson has found herself at the centre of social media chatter after a video from Ghanaian singer Efya's wedding to Tomi Thomas went viral, capturing a moment that left many viewers raising an eyebrow or two.

Nigerian actress and DJ Dorcas Fapson tells Efya's husband, "I love you too, babes" at their wedding. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, which spread rapidly across Instagram on 6 November 2026, DJ Dorcas Fapson is seen embracing the groom during the ceremony before telling him, "I love you too, babes."

The remark, delivered casually at what appeared to be a traditional wedding celebration, was enough to set Ghanaian social media alight with opinions ranging from amused to outright baffled.

DJ Dorcas Fapson tells Efya's husband "I love you too, babes"

For many viewers, it was not just the words that caught their attention. Several commenters also zeroed in on Fapson's outfit, questioning whether her choice of dress was appropriate for the occasion. The wedding, which brought together two prominent West African entertainers, had already generated significant public interest, and the video only added more fuel to the conversation.

Efya, one of Ghana's most celebrated vocalists, and Tomi Thomas, a Nigerian singer-songwriter known for his soulful sound, tied the knot in what appeared to be a ceremony steeped in traditional African attire and culture, based on footage circulating online.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions as Efya's husband hugs lady

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from Instagram users responding to the viral video.

@_ama_jm wrote:

"Who is she and why did she say love you too babe. Eei mode3 😂😂😂"

@emmelda commented:

"I was thinking same! How can she show up at someone else's wedding ? Hugging groom? 😂"

@senderrichprynce added:

"Why will you wear this dress to a wedding and hug somebody's husband and tell him that?

@am_abi_cutie offered a lighter take:

"His fellow Nigerian sister 🥰".

The Instagram video is below:

The Instagram video is below:

Beautiful videos as Tomi Thomas weds Efya

Some famous Ghanaian female celebrities, including Deborah Vanessa and Fella Makafui, were spotted at Efya and Tomi Thomas's lavish wedding ceremony.

The Instagram videos are below:

Efya marries Tomi Thomas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efya and Tomi Thomas’ traditional wedding ceremony in Accra, where the Ghanaian singer and Nigerian artist completed their customary rites.

The celebration brought together two West African cultures and drew prominent guests, including Efya’s mother and several celebrity bridesmaids.

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Source: YEN.com.gh