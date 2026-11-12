Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has surprised his eldest son, Alex, with a series of special gifts as the young man turns 18 years old

A video capturing the emotional moment has since surfaced online, showing the father and son sharing a warm embrace inside a beautifully lit purple room

Many social media users have reacted to the video, with some praising Obi Cubana for his generosity and others joking about being born into wealth

Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana has surprised his son, Alex, with a brand-new car and other gifts as he turns 18.

Billionaire Obi Cubana surprises his eldest son, Alex, with a brand-new car, cash and other gifts as he turns 18. Photo source: @dammiedammie35/X, @obi_cubana/Instagram

Source: UGC

Alex Iyiegbu is the eldest son of Obi Cubana and his wife, Ebele. In a post with his wife earlier this week, the businessman announced that Alex would turn 18 on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

“Our boy is turning into a man this week, 18yrs in a bit!!!” he wrote. Fresh photos of the birthday boy were also shared on the billionaire’s Instagram page on the day.

Soon after, a video of the surprise surfaced on X and TikTok.

Obi Cubana’s birthday gifts to Alex

In the video, Obi Cubana handed Alex a car key during a warm embrace. Another clip showed the businessman walking outside towards a brand-new black saloon car parked in the compound.

From a white wooden money-pull box, Alex also pulled out a long strip of cash. Books including Atomic Habits and a Life Skills guide were among his other gifts.

He also unwrapped an artistry sketch pad, a gift box marked Specially for You and other items.

The X video from Oyindamola, in which Obi Cubana surprises his son, is below.

Obi Cubana’s son Alex reacts to surprise

Alex, who appeared overwhelmed, hugged his father tightly as family members watched. Later, he sat on a couch beside a younger boy as he went through his gifts.

Obi Cubana was all smiles throughout the surprise. Many fans who left comments under his Instagram post also celebrated the birthday boy.

“Happy 18th birthday Alex. May God keep you in grace and strength and wisdom,” one user, lydivv_, wrote.

Obi Cubana’s gifts to Alex excite fans

Many social media users admired the gifts, while others joked about the benefits of being born into wealth. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Frankey said:

“If you are born into a wealth family in Nigeria, you can never understand wetin God do for you.”

Jubril said:

“Don’t let anyone deceive you; there’s no joy or happiness in being a Lapo baby. Being a Nepo baby is sweet, and there’s nothing wrong with enjoying the good life.”

Jay d cryptonite said:

“Family vibes, what a father.”

stillthinking said:

“Congratulations to him. Life so sweet, my bro. Nah just money pesin never get!”

Obi Cubana’s next of kin announcement

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Obi Cubana shared the order of his next of kin on Instagram, listing his youngest sons first. Alex, his eldest son, was named last, after his adopted son, Chidi Nweke. The post followed a TikTok video in which Chidi claimed he was next in line to inherit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh