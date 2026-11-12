Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled an exciting new project away from the pitch just days after formally announcing his retirement from international football

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared several photos from the exciting new project on social media, including one featuring a popular British rapper on set

Many fans have flooded his comment section with excitement, with some praising his ability to remain in the spotlight even well beyond his football career

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Cristiano Ronaldo has begun a new chapter outside the pitch, days after announcing his retirement from international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo begins production of his first TV show, Day 1s, days after announcing his retirement from international football. Photo source: Cristiano Ronaldo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The 41-year-old announced earlier this month that he would end his 23-year international career with Portugal.

His retirement is expected to take effect after the November international break. On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Ronaldo took to social media to share news of his latest venture.

Accompanying the announcement were photos from the project, which quickly sparked excitement among fans. Several outlets, including World Soccer Talk and Gulf News, have since shared details of the project.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Day 1s TV show

“Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come!” he wrote. Day 1s is a scripted drama set in the world of British football, focusing on a fictional elite football agency.

It is being developed by UR•Marv, a studio Ronaldo launched with British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn in 2025.

Ronaldo serves as an executive producer and is also expected to make his acting debut in the series. No release date or streaming platform has been announced yet.

The Facebook post from Cristiano Ronaldo, in which he announces his new TV show, is below.

Dave, Damian Lewis join Ronaldo’s Day 1s

One of the photos Ronaldo shared showed British rapper Dave seated across from a man in a suit beneath a framed Ronaldo No. 7 jersey.

According to reports, actor Damian Lewis plays Stanley Dalton, a high-profile football agent at the centre of the story.

Dave’s exact role in the series has not been confirmed. Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry is also reportedly set to appear in the show. Parts of the series were reportedly filmed at Barnet’s ground in north London.

Fans react to Ronaldo’s Day 1s show

Many social media users congratulated Ronaldo, while some joked about his famous Siuuu celebration. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Pee Kay said:

“I suggest the first sound of the movie intro should be suiiiii.”

Justice Reincarnated said:

“Leave football enter movie. Ronaldo knows how to always stay in the spotlight.”

Ahmed Osman said:

“Football made Cristiano famous. Ronaldo made football famous.”

Madrid Gem said:

“You’ll still be the goat in movie production. Just goated all round.”

Portugal FA plans Ronaldo’s grand farewell

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) planned a formal farewell ceremony for Ronaldo after his retirement announcement.

The federation said it wanted to organise the event together with fans and the country. Ronaldo ends his international career as Portugal’s all-time top scorer, with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh