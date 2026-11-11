Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has rewarded his longtime logistics manager, Isreal DMW, with a major gift that has got many people talking on social media

Isreal shared a video of the special moment online and publicly thanked his boss in an emotional caption that carried a strong message about loyalty

Several Nigerian celebrities, including dancer Poco Lee, flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages as many fans also praised his loyalty to the music star

Nigerian singer Davido has reportedly rewarded his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, with a brand-new gift.

Nigerian singer Davido reportedly gifts his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, a brand-new 2026 Toyota Prado as celebrities congratulate him. Photo source: @isrealdmw, Davido/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Isreal DMW has worked closely with Davido for years as his logistics manager. He is known for his loyalty to the singer and often accompanies him to shows and events.

The gift comes shortly after Davido went on one knee for his wife, Chioma, again in a new video.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Isreal took to Instagram to celebrate the latest blessing. His post quickly gained traction, attracting over 118,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Isreal DMW shows off new Toyota Prado

Sharing a video, Isreal inspected a black 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado at what appeared to be a car showroom.

He then opened the door and checked the interior of the luxury SUV. “Brand new Prado Jeep, 2026 [...] Thank you, my oga sir. I’m forever grateful sir. Follow who know road, to see road,” he wrote.

The exact cost of the vehicle has not been confirmed, though some reports put it at over N120 million. Although the post did not mention Davido by name, several reports identified the singer as the giver.

The Instagram video from Isreal DMW, in which he shows off his new Toyota Prado, is below.

Celebrities react to Isreal DMW’s Prado

Dancer Poco Lee was among the first to congratulate Isreal in the comment section. “Juju this Prado go make you proud o!! Congratulations [...],” he wrote.

Yhemo Lee also reacted with a red heart emoji under the post. Many other fans and colleagues hailed Isreal for his loyalty to Davido over the years.

Fans hail Isreal DMW’s loyalty to Davido

Many social media users congratulated Isreal and praised Davido for rewarding loyalty. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

michael.charleson said:

“Loyal man always get rewarded.”

deksyn said:

“Congrats juju.”

wunmiade4 said:

“Person wey go help u no go stress u.”

yul5.678 said:

“Congratulations juju. God bless you Davido.”

babatundeshosanya said:

“God bless you immensely beyond your imagination. Congratulations to you.”

Davido set for Manso hotel anniversary

In a similar development, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido is set to perform at the NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso in the Ashanti Region.

According to a promotional flyer, the event, dubbed The Davido Experience, will mark the hotel’s third anniversary on November 15, 2026. The hotel is owned by businessman Kwaku Abonee, popularly known as Great Osama.

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Source: YEN.com.gh