Famous Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana has sparked reactions after revealing the order of his next of kin, listing his sons by rank

This comes after Chidi, one of his sons, made a controversial video bragging about being the Nigerian businessman's next of kin

Many people applauded Obi Cubana for including his adopted son in his will, while others shared their views on the matter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Famous Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana has released the lineup for his next of kin after his adopted son, Chidi Nweke, made a controversial video bragging about being his next of kin.

Nigerian Billionaire Obi Cubana and his family. Image Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana's next-of-kin lineup

Obi Cubana took to his Instagram stories to announce the persons who would inherit his wealth after his passing.

The 50-year-old Nigerian billionaire made this announcement after his adopted son, Chidi, made a controversial TikTok video of him being next in line, hence the reason his shoulders felt too heavy.

Chidi's TikTok video was not received well by many, as people highlighted the fact that Obi Cubana had four biological sons.

Sharing the lineup on his Instagram stories, Obi Cubana started his post by writing, "Next-of-kins .....line up!"

The posts that followed the initial announcements were pictures of his sons, one after the other. The first three stories that followed were individual pictures of his youngest sons, Ifeanyi Iyiegbu, Ebube Iyiegbu and Kosisochukwu Iyiegbu.

His adopted son, Chidi Nweke, was the one who followed, and his eldest son, Alex Iyiegbu, was next. The final pictures that followed were of him and his wife, Mrs Ebele Iyiegbu and then all seven of them as a beautiful family.

Reactions to Obi Cubana's next of kin lineup

Many social media users shared their views on Obi Cubana, including his adopted son, Chidi, to his will, while others shared their undiluted opinions on the matter.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana mentioning his next-of-kin:

khay_nex said:

"Omoh, who no get papa no get papa oh no matter who found you😂."

fynewaka said:

"I love my adopted child like my own are all the lies parents tell."

donmoremoney.fx said:

"This is really petty."

realeniolammy said:

"I wonder how the other child would feel now😔it’s obvious he was just catching cruise on TikTok and it’s a new trend."

Nigerian Billionaire Obi Cubana and his beautiful family. Image Credit: @obicubana

Source: Instagram

Richard Quaye opens up on his relationship status

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian billionaire and founder of Bill Micro Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, opened up about his relationship status.

In an interview video, the 40-year-old businessman confirmed that he was single and spoke about whether he was willing to find a lover. He also disclosed that he had been single after being divorced from his wife of ten years.

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions in the comment section. While others admired that he was focused on his businesses and making money, other women in the comments expressed their interest in him and why they would be a good fit for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh