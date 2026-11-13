Nigerian musician Felix Duke Osagie appeared before a Lagos High Court on Thursday, November 12, 2026, on a four-count charge

The EFCC accused Felix Duke of dishonestly converting N21.25 million belonging to a man identified as Joseph Onuh Oguche

The prosecution alleged that the veteran Nigerian musician jumped the EFCC's administrative bail since July 2026

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Nigerian veteran musician Felix Duke Osagie, widely known as Felix Duke, was arraigned before a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Thursday, 12 November 2026, on charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nigerian musician Felix Duke arraigned over fraud involving huge sums of money; granted bail. Image credit: Verites et Honour

Source: Facebook

Justice Ismail O. Ijelu presided over the hearing, where the musician faced four counts covering stealing, obtaining money by false pretences, retention of proceeds of crime, and providing false information to investigators.

The EFCC alleged that Duke dishonestly converted N21.25 million (approximately $15,800) belonging to one Joseph Onuh Oguche for personal gain in 2020.

A separate charge accused him of lying to EFCC officials on 2 April 2026 about a parcel of land in Ise, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, which he allegedly claimed he had the authority to sell.

Duke denied all four charges when they were read out in court.

Felix Duke bail application and prosecution's opposition

Prosecution counsel Abdulhamid Lamido Tukur asked the court to remand the musician in a correctional facility and set a date for the commencement of trial.

Defence counsel Sunday Afolabi drew Justice Ijelu's attention to a bail application that had been filed on 5 November 2026, supported by an 18-paragraph affidavit sworn by Duke's wife, requesting bail on liberal terms or on self-recognisance.

The prosecution pushed back firmly, disclosing that Duke had jumped the EFCC's administrative bail since July 2026 and announcing plans to call four witnesses during the trial.

Court grants Felix Duke bail

Justice Ijelu ultimately granted bail in the sum of N10 million (approximately $7,440), with two sureties required in the same amount.

The judge stipulated that at least one surety must be a blood relative of the musician, that both must be Lagos residents, and that they must have paid taxes to the state government within the past three years, providing evidence of verifiable income sources.

Additionally, the Nigerian musician was ordered to surrender his international passport to the court registrar and was prohibited from leaving Nigeria.

He was directed to remain in a correctional facility until all bail conditions were met.

The case was adjourned to 16 December 2026 for the trial to begin.

The Facebook post on the court update is below.

Nigerian basketball star Daniel Adegboyega arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian basketball prospect Daniel Tobilola Adegboyega, who was arrested in Alabama on a first-degree charge after an incident involving a female acquaintance.

He has denied wrongdoing and entered a not guilty plea.

The case could affect more than Adegboyega’s basketball career, as his immigration status is also under scrutiny. Deportation proceedings may be possible, depending on how the case unfolds and the decisions of immigration authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh