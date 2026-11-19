Kab-Fam Ghana Limited CEO Charles Antwi-Boahen filed a defamation suit at the High Court of Justice in Accra against two social media personalities

El Lizato General and Naa Adoley Ashong are named as defendants after allegedly publishing claims about Antwi-Boahen's giveaway activities on Facebook

The businessman warned the duo would face consequences, saying he would not let libellous comments go unchallenged

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Charles Antwi-Boahen, the Chief Executive Officer of Kab-Fam Ghana Limited, has dragged two social media personalities to the High Court of Justice in Accra over statements he considers defamatory.

Kab-Fam CEO sues Naa Adoley Ashong and El Lizato for alleged defamation. Photo source: Naa Adoley Ashong, El Lizato, Charles Antwi-Boahen

Source: Facebook

The businessman filed the suit naming Justice Agyekum, widely known online as El Lizato General, and Naa Adoley Ashong as defendants.

Antwi-Boahen shared a copy of the amended writ of summons on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The document carries suit number GJ/0157/2027 and identifies Antwi-Boahen as the plaintiff.

Under the terms of the writ, both defendants have eight days from the date of service, counting the day they receive the summons, to enter an appearance in the case.

The document warns that a failure to do so could lead to judgment being entered against them without further notice.

How Kab-Fam CEO, Naa Adoley Ashong's saga started

The legal action traces its roots to an online exchange that began after Antwi-Boahen publicly criticised Great Osama over a reported $600,000 expenditure to bring Nigerian music star Davido to Manso Akwasiso for a concert.

During the ensuing back-and-forth on Facebook, Ashong allegedly posted claims suggesting that the Kab-Fam CEO had been exploiting his well-known online giveaways to lure women into sexual relationships, alleging that some female beneficiaries of those giveaways had slept with him.

El Lizato General then reportedly reshared Ashong's claims, amplifying them to a significantly larger audience.

Antwi-Boahen made clear he had no intention of letting the matter rest on social media alone.

Kab-Fam CEO's Response after filing suit

Publishing the court document, the businessman posted a direct response on his Facebook account, drawing a firm line between personal insults and what he characterised as libel.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I'm not bothered by insults one bit - I have the toughest skin for that," he wrote, before making his position on the specific allegations unmistakable.

He added that he would not allow anyone to make libellous comments against him and go scot-free, closing with a pointed declaration:

"This duo will have their day in court."

See the Facebook post of Kab-Fam's suit below:

Who Is Charles Antwi-Boahen 'Kab-Fam'?

Antwi-Boahen leads Kab-Fam Ghana Limited, a company engaged in retail and commercial activities. He has built a notable public profile through his social media presence and his regular online giveaways, which have attracted a significant following.

It is important to note that the court document does not establish whether the claims made against him are true or false. The matter remains before the court for determination.

Afia Schwar speaks after sentence over defamation case

YEN.com.gh also reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had addressed her 63-day prison sentence handed down by the Accra High Court

The comedienne was found in contempt of court in connection with GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi's GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit against her

Afia argued she had not been personally served with any injunction, questioning the legal basis for the contempt ruling

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Source: YEN.com.gh