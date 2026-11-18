A Dutch court ruled on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, to approve the extradition of Asante Akim North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong to the United States

The MP was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on May 10, 2026, following a US extradition request linked to romance scam allegations

Frimpong's legal team confirmed he chose not to contest the extradition, citing a desire to resolve the matter with his American lawyers

A Dutch court has approved the extradition of Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the independent Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North in Ghana, to the United States, where he faces allegations of financial fraud and money laundering.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong: Dutch Court Approves Extradition of Asante Akim North MP to the US

Source: Instagram

Citi News reported that the ruling was handed down on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, following a formal extradition hearing held in the Netherlands.

While the court's approval clears a significant legal obstacle, the ultimate authority to surrender Frimpong to US authorities lies with the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security.

A member of Frimpong's legal team, Elvis Adu-Ameyaw, confirmed that the legislator had opted not to challenge the extradition request.

Adu-Ameyaw said his client had made a deliberate choice to cooperate with the process so that he could travel to the United States and engage his American legal counsel in addressing the allegations directly.

The defence communicated to the Dutch court that it would not dispute the legal grounds of the US request. Mr Adu-Ameyaw also noted that Mr Frimpong expressed concern over the welfare of his constituents and was motivated to bring the matter to a resolution as swiftly as possible.

Frimpong was detained at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on May 10, 2026, upon arrival from Ghana. His arrest was carried out in response to a formal extradition request submitted by the United States.

He has remained in Dutch custody since then, after both an initial application for bail and a subsequent appeal against his detention were unsuccessful.

The US allegations against him are connected to romance scams and money laundering, though the full scope of the charges and the supporting evidence have yet to be tested in court.

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Source: YEN.com.gh