The EFCC arraigned Precious Chibuike Chijioke before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Chijioke allegedly collected ₦60 million from a man named Jude Adegbayo using a fake pregnancy termination scheme

The defendant pleaded not guilty and was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending a bail hearing

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A supposed Nigerian businessman, Precious Chibuike Chijioke, appeared before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged him with defrauding a man out of roughly ₦60 million — equivalent to approximately $44,400 — through a fabricated story about arranging a pregnancy termination.

EFCC arraigns Precious Chijioke over ₦60 million pregnancy termination scam in Abuja. Image credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

The EFCC's Abuja Zonal Directorate brought the charge before Justice M.S. Liman at the court in Maitama, Abuja.

Chijioke faces a single count of advance fee fraud for an alleged offence that reportedly took place between January and December 2025.

How the alleged scheme worked

Prosecutors allege that Chijioke told a man identified as Jude Adegbayo that he could organise the termination of a pregnancy involving a woman named Anita Iroughene Ero, and would also manage any medical complications that followed.

Using that representation, he is accused of collecting ₦60 million from Adegbayo in instalments, with no intention of fulfilling the arrangement.

The charge states that Chijioke obtained the funds through false pretences for his own personal gain.

The alleged conduct contravenes Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2026, and carries penalties under Section 1(3) of the same law.

Court remands Chijioke at Kuje Correctional Centre

When the charge was read in open court, Chijioke entered a plea of not guilty. His defence counsel, Vincent Okondion, immediately sought bail on oral application, pointing to his client's health as a basis for the request.

Justice Liman declined to rule on the spot and directed the defence to file a formal bail application before the matter could be properly considered.

The court ordered that Chijioke remain in custody at the Kuje Correctional Centre until his bail application is heard and decided.

The case has been adjourned to January 28, 2027, when trial proceedings are expected to commence.

The allegations against Chijioke are yet to be proven in court, as he has maintained his innocence through his not guilty plea.

The Instagram post on Chijioke's arrest is below.

Nigerian musician Felix arraigned over fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian musician Felix Duke Osagie’s arraignment on four charges, including allegations that he converted N21.25 million belonging to Joseph Onuh Oguche.

He denied the charges and was granted bail of N10 million by a Lagos High Court.

The EFCC told the court that Duke had been on administrative bail since July 2026 and had failed to meet its conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh