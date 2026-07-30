Mr Eazi reportedly turned a GH₵4.3M investment in IIL shares into GH₵40.9M in under two months

A financial educator on X broke down the numbers, indicating the musician achieved an 856% return on his shares

Mr Eazi responded to the viral post with a cheeky question about what would happen to the price if he decided to sell

Musician and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has been spotlighted for pulling off a remarkable stock market play, reportedly walking away with a GH₵36.6M profit from an investment made just two months ago.

Mr Eazi reacts after an X post breaks down how his stock investment earned him a GH₵36.6 million profit. Image credit: Mr Eazi.

Source: Instagram

The emPawa Africa founder, who has built a reputation for his business instincts alongside his music career, made waves online after a detailed breakdown of his investment in IIL shares went viral on X.

How Mr Eazi made GH₵36.6M in two months

According to an X user, Gabriel, who described himself as co-founder of Investora, partner at Automalet, an engineer, investor and financial educator, Mr Eazi made the huge amount after investing for just two months.

He explained that Mr Eazi spent GH₵4.3 million on shares in Intravenous Infusions PLC, listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange under the ticker IIL, in May 2026.

Those same shares are now reportedly worth GH₵40.9 million, after the share price moved from GH₵0.09 to GH₵0.86, representing an 856% return in the space of two months.

Summing up the scale of the returns, Gabriel wrote:

"The man made GH₵36.6M profit in about 2 months. That's not investing. That's a heist."

His post was retweeted by Mr Eazi himself, who reacted with a light-hearted comment of his own:

"Haha and what do you think will happen to the price if I sell my shares?"

The X post explaining how Mr Eazi earned the profit is below.

Ghanaians react to Mr Eazi's stock market windfall

The comments were filled with a mix of admiration, envy and requests for investment advice.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

#Freethinker wrote:

"He has taken the game to a new level. Find a dormant stock, buy plenty shares, hype it and get the flock to follow. I have learned. But I hope the exit doesn't become bloody."

mad.uchiha said:

"Crazy thing is I have tried buying this for like three times, and they all never go through."

Akinkunmi Pedro indicated:

"Please teach me how to fish. I don't need any handout, I just need you to walk me through how and what to invest in, no matter how little, and grow from there."

Kelvin Mensah added:

"The guy is gone. What if he decides to sell it? Then he's gone koraa. The rich will continue to be rich."

Nick Nii Sai noted:

"Mr Eazi, business minded rough."

Mr Eazi and Joey B get shout-out from Argentina

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Mr Eazi and Joey B received a shout-out from Lionel Messi's Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their 2023 song, "Zuzulakate," featured in a team video.

The defending champions had survived a scare from Cape Verde, winning 3-2 after extra time in the round of 32, before flying to Atlanta for their round of 16 clash with Egypt.

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Source: YEN.com.gh