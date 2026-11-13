Former Hollywood child actor Christian Cousins, who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in a popular 1990 comedy film, has passed away at the age of 43

News of his passing was confirmed by his brother in an emotional Instagram post, where he described the late actor as someone full of passion

The actor rose to fame in the late 1980s, sharing several television and film roles with his twin brother before stepping away from acting entirely

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Christian Cousins, the former child actor known for his role in the 1990 film Kindergarten Cop, has passed away at the age of 43.

Former child actor Christian Cousins, known for his role in Kindergarten Cop, has passed away at the age of 43. Photo source: TMZ.

Source: UGC

According to reports, Cousins passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. His brother, Jonas Roeser, announced the news on Instagram two days later.

Reports of his death gained wide attention on Friday, November 13, 2026, after several US entertainment outlets, including Parade and The Hollywood Reporter, carried the news.

Born in Orange County, California, Cousins rose to fame as a child alongside his twin brother, Joey Cousins. The pair often shared the same roles in television and film.

Christian Cousins’ brother pays emotional tribute

In his post, Roeser described his late brother as a lively person who dreamed big. “He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams,” he wrote.

According to Roeser, Cousins had been very sick with liver disease. His exact cause of death was not officially confirmed.

Roeser also shared that he grew up in Washington, apart from the twins, and only got to know them during his college years.

He said he took comfort in believing his brother was now in heaven with their mother, free from the pain he had carried.

Below is the Instagram post from Jonas Roeser paying tribute to Christian Cousins.

Christian Cousins’ Kindergarten Cop and TV career

His television debut came in 1987 on the CBS drama Knots Landing, where he and Joey shared the role of Bobby Gibson until 1992.

The twins gained wider fame in 1990 when they played Dominic Palmieri in Kindergarten Cop, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Both also appeared in shows such as Highway to Heaven, Father Dowling Mysteries and Eerie, Indiana. Christian later had guest roles in the sitcoms Wings and Empty Nest. He retired from acting in the mid-1990s.

Tom Skerritt passes away at 93

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Top Gun and Alien actor Tom Skerritt passed away at the age of 93 in October 2026.

His family described themselves as heartbroken and remembered his humour, wisdom and generosity. Skerritt was known for his roles in MAS*H, Alien and Top Gun, where he played Viper.

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Source: YEN.com.gh