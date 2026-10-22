Hollywood actor Tom Skerritt, best known for playing Viper in Top Gun and Captain Dallas in Alien, has died aged 93, his family has announced

In a heartfelt statement, the family said they were heartbroken by his loss and remembered him fondly for his humour, curiosity, wisdom and great generosity

Skerritt served in the US Air Force before acting and went on to win a Primetime Emmy in 1993 for his role in Picket Fences

Hollywood actor Tom Skerritt, best known for his roles in Top Gun and Alien, has died at the age of 93.

Hollywood actor Tom Skerritt, known for playing Viper in Top Gun and Captain Dallas in Alien, has died at the age of 93. Photo source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images (via ABC News Live).

Source: UGC

In a statement on Thursday, October 22, 2026, his family said the veteran actor died on Wednesday. According to NBC Los Angeles, the family said he died of natural causes.

They did not disclose where he died. Skerritt was born on August 25, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, and was the youngest of three children.

Across a career spanning more than five decades, his most recent screen role came in the 2025 film Broke.

Tom Skerritt’s family shares heartfelt statement

Announcing his death, Skerritt’s family described the pain of losing him. They said that while the world knew him for his remarkable acting career, they knew him for his humour, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he brought into their lives.

Beyond acting, the family noted, he cared deeply about veterans and about helping others find and share their own voices.

They thanked friends, colleagues and fans for their support and asked for privacy. A memorial service, according to the family, will be announced at a later date.

“We are heartbroken by his loss,” the family said.

Below is the Instagram post in which ABC News announced the death of Tom Skerritt.

Tom Skerritt’s iconic roles over the years

Before acting, Skerritt enlisted in the US Air Force after high school and served from 1951 to 1955. After his service, he studied at Wayne State University and UCLA before leaving to pursue acting.

His breakthrough came in 1970 when he played Captain Augustus “Duke” Forrest in Robert Altman’s MAS*H. In 1979, he starred as Captain Arthur Dallas, commander of the spaceship Nostromo, in Ridley Scott’s Alien.

Many fans remember him as Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf, head of the elite flight school, in the 1986 hit Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise.

Skerritt also appeared in The Dead Zone, SpaceCamp, Steel Magnolias, A River Runs Through It and Contact. On television, he played Evan Drake in Cheers and won a Primetime Emmy in 1993 for his role as Sheriff Jimmy Brock in Picket Fences.

Later in his career, he appeared in Brothers & Sisters, Leverage, The Good Wife and Madam Secretary.

Country icon John Anderson dies at 71

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Country Music Hall of Famer John Anderson died at the age of 71. His family announced his death on his official social media pages on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Known for hits such as Swingin’ and Seminole Wind, Anderson reportedly attended a Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville just three days before his death.

Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw and Reba McEntire were among the stars who paid tribute to him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh