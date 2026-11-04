Marcel Johnson, a popular TikTok creator and father of five, passed away on November 2, 2026, at the age of 32

Johnson spent 15 months documenting his stomach cancer fight on social media after his diagnosis in August 2025

His wife, Taylor, announced his passing on Instagram in an emotional tribute, revealing his final words to her and their son

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Marcel Johnson, the American TikTok creator known for his warm personality and frank documentation of his cancer journey, has died at 32 after a 15-month battle with stomach cancer.

Popular TikTok star Marcel Johnson dies after a 15-month battle with stomach cancer. Photo source: Taylor Johnson, Marcel Johnson

Source: Facebook

According to reports from TMZ News, his wife, Taylor, confirmed his passing in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, revealing that he died the previous day at 4:45 p.m.

In her tribute, Taylor described losing "a whole entire half of me", writing that Marcel had fought with everything he had until the very end.

She shared that the only words he spoke on his final day were to her and their son Dedric:

"I'm ready to go." Even then, [he held on for hours more], giving the family a little more time together.

Marcel Johnson's life and cancer battle

The late Marcel Johnson was from Michigan, with information about his exact date of birth not publicly known.

The late TikTok star was married to his wife, Taylor Johnson, with whom he shared five children.

The couple married in a private ceremony in 2023.

Marcel was the owner of Lil Daddy's Cheesecakes in Mount Clemens, Michigan, a business he founded with his wife during their marriage

Johnson was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2025 and chose to bring his followers along for every difficult step of the experience.

Through chemotherapy and ongoing treatments, he continued to share updates on social media even as his condition worsened.

He and Taylor ran a cheesecake business together, and their closeness was evident throughout the months he fought the disease.

Among the most painful moments he shared publicly was a video in which he explained to his young son that the "monster" inside his stomach was growing.

In another post, he delivered three words that left his followers devastated:

"I'm dying."

The Instagram post announcing the demise of Marcel Johnson is below:

Netizens react to Marcel Johnson's death

The news drew an outpouring of grief from across social media, with many who had followed his journey paying tribute to his courage and spirit.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@karegabailey wrote:

"What an amazing fight he fought! God bless his soul and his family!"

@styledbyb.renee said:

"I legit loathe cancer! Prayers to the wife and the kiddos! God will see them through this! 🤍"

@kidd_legba commented:

"That cancer took all that muscle but still couldn't take that man's smile, praying for the family. Though he's not with them physically, he left a legacy that's going to keep him living on forever. Rest easy."

Oliver Barker-Vormawor loses his father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on lawyer and activist Oliver Baker-Vormawor’s announcement that his father had died, sharing details from his emotional Facebook post.

The day before his father collapsed, the two exchanged only a wave and a smile at a family burial—a fleeting moment that became their last goodbye.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh