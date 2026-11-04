Marcel Johnson Dies: All to Know About Popular TikTok Star After 15-Month Stomach Cancer Battle
- Marcel Johnson, a popular TikTok creator and father of five, passed away on November 2, 2026, at the age of 32
- Johnson spent 15 months documenting his stomach cancer fight on social media after his diagnosis in August 2025
- His wife, Taylor, announced his passing on Instagram in an emotional tribute, revealing his final words to her and their son
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Marcel Johnson, the American TikTok creator known for his warm personality and frank documentation of his cancer journey, has died at 32 after a 15-month battle with stomach cancer.
According to reports from TMZ News, his wife, Taylor, confirmed his passing in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, revealing that he died the previous day at 4:45 p.m.
In her tribute, Taylor described losing "a whole entire half of me", writing that Marcel had fought with everything he had until the very end.
She shared that the only words he spoke on his final day were to her and their son Dedric:
"I'm ready to go." Even then, [he held on for hours more], giving the family a little more time together.
Marcel Johnson's life and cancer battle
The late Marcel Johnson was from Michigan, with information about his exact date of birth not publicly known.
The late TikTok star was married to his wife, Taylor Johnson, with whom he shared five children.
The couple married in a private ceremony in 2023.
Marcel was the owner of Lil Daddy's Cheesecakes in Mount Clemens, Michigan, a business he founded with his wife during their marriage
Johnson was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2025 and chose to bring his followers along for every difficult step of the experience.
Through chemotherapy and ongoing treatments, he continued to share updates on social media even as his condition worsened.
He and Taylor ran a cheesecake business together, and their closeness was evident throughout the months he fought the disease.
Among the most painful moments he shared publicly was a video in which he explained to his young son that the "monster" inside his stomach was growing.
In another post, he delivered three words that left his followers devastated:
"I'm dying."
The Instagram post announcing the demise of Marcel Johnson is below:
Netizens react to Marcel Johnson's death
The news drew an outpouring of grief from across social media, with many who had followed his journey paying tribute to his courage and spirit.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:
@karegabailey wrote:
"What an amazing fight he fought! God bless his soul and his family!"
@styledbyb.renee said:
"I legit loathe cancer! Prayers to the wife and the kiddos! God will see them through this! 🤍"
@kidd_legba commented:
"That cancer took all that muscle but still couldn't take that man's smile, praying for the family. Though he's not with them physically, he left a legacy that's going to keep him living on forever. Rest easy."
Oliver Barker-Vormawor loses his father
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on lawyer and activist Oliver Baker-Vormawor’s announcement that his father had died, sharing details from his emotional Facebook post.
The day before his father collapsed, the two exchanged only a wave and a smile at a family burial—a fleeting moment that became their last goodbye.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh