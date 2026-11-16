Jamaican actor Ja'Toi, who appeared in the 2001 American film Baby Boy, reportedly passed away, according to close friends and family

Ja'Toi also worked as executive assistant to the late acclaimed director John Singleton during his time in the entertainment industry

Details surrounding the actor's reported death, including the cause, had not been made public at the time of reporting

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Jamaican actor Ja'Toi, who gained widespread recognition through a cameo in the 2001 American crime drama *Baby Boy*, has reportedly passed away.

Ja'Toi, a Jamaican actor known for Baby Boy Cameo, reportedly dies. Image credit: DeShay

Source: Facebook

News of his death emerged through Gaye Magazine, which cited reports from close friends and family members circulating on social media.

No official cause of death had been disclosed at the time of publication.

Ja'Toi's role in Baby Boy

'Baby Boy' was directed by the late John Singleton and featured a cast that included Tyrese Gibson, Taraji P. Henson, Snoop Dogg, and Ving Rhames.

Though Ja'Toi appeared in a supporting role, his presence resonated with audiences, and clips referencing his role have continued to circulate online since the film's release.

The 2001 production remains a significant cultural touchstone, and Ja'Toi's connection to it kept him in public memory long after the film's premiere.

Ja'Toi's work with director John Singleton

Beyond his on-screen appearance, the Jamaican actor was professionally connected to the film world through his work alongside Singleton.

The popular actor served as executive assistant to the director, who was widely celebrated for shaping a generation of Black American cinema.

Singleton, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 51, earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Director for his debut feature 'Boyz n the Hood ', making him one of the most recognised directors of his era. Ja'Toi's time working closely with him formed a meaningful part of his career in the entertainment industry.

Circumstances of Ja'Toi's death remain unclear

At the time of reporting, neither Ja'Toi's family nor any official representatives had released a formal statement.

As tributes continue to surface online, the full circumstances surrounding his reported death are yet to be confirmed.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Ja'Toi is below.

Reggie McFadden dies at 57

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Reggie McFadden, the comedian and actor known for his appearances on Def Comedy Jam and In Living Colour, who died at 57.

After living in Tanzania for 18 years, his death came to light when his sister was contacted by the US State Department. The circumstances surrounding his passing have not been disclosed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh