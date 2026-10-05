American comedian Reggie McFadden, known for his appearances on Def Comedy Jam and In Living Colour, has died at 57

His sister, author Bernice McFadden, confirmed his passing after learning about it through the US State Department

McFadden had been living in Tanzania for the past 18 years, and the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear

Reggie McFadden, the Brooklyn-born stand-up comedian and actor who carved out a notable presence on American television throughout the 1990s, has died at the age of 57.

Reggie McFadden, Def Comedy Jam and In Living Colour Star, dies at 57. Image credit: Atlantic Black Star

Source: Facebook

Author Bernice McFadden confirmed the death of her brother in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, disclosing that she only became aware of his passing after being contacted by the United States State Department.

The family has not disclosed when McFadden died or what caused his death.

McFadden had been living in Tanzania for approximately 18 years before his passing, a significant departure from the career he built in the United States during an earlier chapter of his life.

Reggie McFadden's comedy and television career

Born on 30 November 1968, Reggie McFadden broke onto the comedy scene in 1991 with an appearance on the A&E variety programme An Evening at the Improv.

That same year, HBO producers spotted his talent and invited him to perform on Def Comedy Jam, one of the most influential comedy platforms of the era.

He would go on to appear on the show three times in total, building a following with his energetic sets.

His television work extended well beyond stand-up. McFadden made the rounds on late-night programming, appearing on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Late Show with David Letterman, Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, and Last Call with Carson Daly.

On the acting side, 1993 proved to be a particularly busy year. He turned up in episodes of Martin, Hangin' with Mr Cooper, and Coach, before joining the cast of Keenen Ivory Wayans' celebrated sketch series In Living Colour for its fifth and final season, where he played a range of characters between 1993 and 1994.

McFadden's film work and final screen appearances

His film credits included Jacob's Ladder, The Inkwell, Little Nicky, and Road Kings, while he also appeared in episodes of Moesha, Getting Personal, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

McFadden's last credited screen role came in the 2005 comedy short National Lampoon Presents Tooned-Up, with his final televised stand-up performance airing that same year on Last Call with Carson Daly.

His death closes the chapter on a career that helped shape the American comedy landscape of the 1990s.

The Facebook post announcing Reggie McFadden's death is below.

Former BET host Angela dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Angela Stribling, the former BET host and longtime Washington radio personality who died at 58 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Stribling made history as the first woman to host WHUR’s original Quiet Storm programme and helped launch BET Jazz. Her husband and sister were at her side when she died peacefully at home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh