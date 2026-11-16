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South African Entertainment Veteran Eddie Eckstein Dies at 86
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South African Entertainment Veteran Eddie Eckstein Dies at 86

by  Grace Asare
3 min read
  • Eddie Eckstein, founding member of South African pop group The Bats, passed away on Saturday, 14 November 2026
  • His sons Chris and John Eckstein confirmed the news, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family at 6:09 pm
  • The celebrated veteran entertainer built a career spanning six decades in music, comedy, television and theatre

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Eddie Eckstein, one of South Africa's most enduring entertainment figures, died peacefully on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at the age of 86.

Eddie Eckstein, South African musician, The Bats, Eddie Eckstein dies, South African entertainment, All I Got, Groen en Goud
South African entertainment veteran Eddie Eckstein dies at 86. Image credit: Air FM
Source: Facebook

His sons, Chris and John Eckstein, broke the news to the public on Sunday, 15 November, through a statement shared on social media.

"We are sad to announce that our beloved husband, father and Papu passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at nine minutes past six last night," his sons wrote in an emotional tribute.

They remembered him not only for his considerable talent but also for his warmth and devotion:

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"Apart from his talent, we will remember him for his kindness, love for his family and passion for life." The family asked for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

Eddie Eckstein's six decades in entertainment

Born Edwin Richard Eckstein in Johannesburg in November 1939, Eckstein carved out a reputation as a musician, comedian and actor that few of his peers could match.

In 1964, he co-founded The Bats alongside fellow musician Paul Ditchfield, and the group quickly became a fixture in South African popular music. Songs such as 'All I Got', 'Who's That Girl' and 'Groen en Goud (Vat hom Dawie)' brought the band widespread acclaim.

The group's reach extended well beyond South Africa's borders. In 1972, their song 'Oh God, It's Beautiful' reached the finals of the Tokyo Song Festival, finishing 11th among entries from 35 countries — a notable achievement for any act from the continent at the time.

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Eddie Eckstein's career across television and theatre

Television audiences came to know Eckstein through the SABC comedy programme 'Biltong & Potroast', which made its debut in 1976, as well as 'Oh George' and the game show 'Telly Fun Quiz', where he served as a celebrity host.

On stage, he appeared in productions including 'Little Shop of Horrors', 'I Love My Wife' and 'Pyjama Tops'.

Tributes from Eddie Eckstein's colleagues and officials

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of grief from those who knew and worked alongside him.

His longtime friend and colleague Mel Miller described him as a wonderful musician and comedian, recalling his ever-present smile and positive spirit.

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, also extended his condolences to Eckstein's wife, Marie, as well as to his children, grandchildren, colleagues and fans.

The Facebook post announcing Eddie Eckstein's death is below.

SA music veteran Babsy Mlangeni dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on South African music veteran Babsy Mlangeni, who died at 83 after a short illness. His career spanned more than five decades and earned him a place among the country’s most celebrated musicians.

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Mlangeni’s influence extended beyond his recordings: he mentored fellow musician Steve Kekana and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the South African Music Awards.

Fans have also remembered his warmth and humour as tributes followed news of his death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Grace Asare avatar

Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh

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