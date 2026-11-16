Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has sent a heartfelt message to a popular Ghanaian business mogul after the two were spotted together aboard a private jet

In a video shared on social media, the singer described the businessman as a great man and mentor and thanked him for all he does

Many fans and celebrities have reacted to the viral video online, praising the singer’s humility and warmly celebrating the strong bond between Nigeria and Ghana

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Nigerian singer Davido has sent a strong message to Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama after the two caught up aboard a private jet in Accra.

Davido sends a strong message to Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama as they catch up aboard a private jet in Accra. Photo source: @ghhyper1, Rafik Mhama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Davido has been in Ghana in recent days, performing at The Davido Experience at the NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Tension erupted after the show as hotel owner Great Osama confronted the singer’s team over the length of his performance.

A day later, a video of Davido with Ibrahim Mahama surfaced on social media. Popular Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Davido catches up with Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama in Accra.”

Ibrahim Mahama is the founder of Engineers and Planners and the younger brother of President John Dramani Mahama.

Davido and Ibrahim Mahama on private jet

In the video, Davido and Ibrahim Mahama were seated facing each other in the cabin of a private jet.

Dressed in a green outfit and cap, the singer appeared animated as he spoke and gestured to the businessman. Ibrahim Mahama, in a striped shirt and dark trousers, listened and responded as the two chatted.

Overlaid on the video was a message from Davido’s Instagram Story, tagging the businessman.

“A great Man and Mentor. Thank you sir for all you do ... I love the Mahama family,” the singer wrote, adding a Ghana flag and a red heart.

No details were given about whether the jet belonged to Ibrahim Mahama or where the two were headed. Within hours, the video had attracted over 13,000 likes and hundreds of reposts.

The Instagram video from GH Hyper, in which Davido hails Ibrahim Mahama, is below.

Fans react to Davido’s message to Ibrahim Mahama

Many fans and celebrities, including actress Gloria Osarfo, reacted to the video, praising Davido’s humility. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

_jeffersonfilms said:

“This is very beautiful and humbling.”

duka_decor said:

“We love to see more of this. Two great men.”

mills_esinam said:

“David is such a humble guy.”

_biohazard897 said:

“Highest Nigeria x Ghana connect. Ghana and Nigeria to the world and beyond.”

vdjprincepaul said:

“Respect.”

Ibrahim Mahama shows off private jet in hangar

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ibrahim Mahama shared new footage of his Bombardier Global 6500 private jet in a hangar on November 11, 2026.

Reflecting on the moment, he wrote that it was very humbling when a dream comes true, adding that hard work pays. The grey and white aircraft carries a lion emblem on its tail, linked to his Dzata brand.

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Source: YEN.com.gh