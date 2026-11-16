Nollywood actress turned evangelist Tonto Dikeh has reached a new milestone in her ministry, months after publicly announcing a major change in her personal life

Photos from the dedication ceremony in Abuja showed her posing beside a plaque bearing her name and that of a popular Nigerian man of God

Many celebrities and fans have flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages, with some praising her for the grace she has shown in her journey

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Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has commissioned a church building in honour of popular Nigerian preacher Pastor Jerry Eze.

Tonto Dikeh poses beside the dedication plaque of a church building she commissioned in honour of Pastor Jerry Eze in Abuja. Photo source: @olorisupergalmedia, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry Eze is the founder of Streams of Joy International and the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD).

The dedication ceremony took place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle in Bwari, Abuja.

According to reports, the church operates under the leadership of Prophet Bala Jagaba. Tonto has publicly embraced her Christian faith over the past year, describing herself as an evangelist.

In 2026, she has been seen serving at NSPPD events and preaching at church services.

Tonto Dikeh’s church building dedication

Shared by Nigerian blog Olori Supergal Media, photos from the event showed Tonto posing beside the building’s dedication plaque.

The plaque read that the church building was dedicated and commissioned by Evangelist Tonto Dikeh in honour of Pastor Jerry Eze.

It also stated that the project was carried out under the leadership of Prophet Bala Jagaba on November 14, 2026.

Dressed in a red outfit with a grey beanie and dark glasses, the actress smiled as she pointed at the plaque.

In another photo, she stood with four men dressed in traditional attire, holding a certificate. Prophet Bala Jagaba was also seen holding a similar document in the photo. Neither Pastor Jerry Eze nor his ministry has publicly commented on the dedication.

Below is the Instagram post from Olori Supergal Media sharing details of the dedication.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates church milestone

Celebrating the milestone, Tonto shared photos from the ceremony on her Instagram page. “God did it. We have come to judge God faithful,” she wrote, adding two emotional emojis.

The actress also congratulated Prophet Bala Jagaba in the post. Her caption ended with the hashtag El-Roi, a Hebrew name for God meaning the God who sees.

Within a day, the post had attracted over 2,100 comments and hundreds of reposts.

Shared on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh’s post celebrating the milestone is below.

Celebrities congratulate Tonto Dikeh

Many celebrities and fans congratulated Tonto on the achievement. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

“So proud of you, my twinnie and my prophetess.”

iamjosiahfidelis said:

“Kia!!!! Well done. God’s grace.”

iamhillcrest said:

“So proud of you and the level of grace you embody so effortlessly.”

phinablossom said:

“Glory be to God. Congratulations WOG.”

ogevibess said:

“More grace queen. Evangelist T.”

Tonto Dikeh opens New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh opened her own church, the New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle, in Abuja in August 2026.

She described it as an interdenominational altar, spiritual home and global movement of consecrated believers. Fellowship services were held every Friday at a hotel in Jabi, Abuja.

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Source: YEN.com.gh