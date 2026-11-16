Ghanaian businessman Great Osama has been captured in a viral video confronting members of Davido’s team shortly after the Nigerian singer’s performance at his hotel

In the clip, the visibly upset hotel owner was heard complaining about the length of time the Nigerian star spent on stage at the event

The incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users criticising the organisation of the show and the small size of the stage

Great Osama has confronted Davido’s team over the length of the singer’s performance at his NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso, sparking tension.

Great Osama confronts Davido’s team after the singer’s performance at The Davido Experience at his NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso. Photo source: Davido, @dailywatchtv1_/Instagram

Source: UGC

Davido performed at the hotel on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at an event dubbed The Davido Experience.

The show was organised to mark the third anniversary of the hotel, owned by Kwaku Abonee, popularly known as Great Osama.

Days before the event, Osama was seen on a video call with Davido, fuelling excitement among fans in the Ashanti Region.

However, a video shared by DailyWatchTv on Instagram after the show captured a tense moment between Osama and members of the singer’s team. Neither Davido nor his management has publicly commented on the incident.

Great Osama confronts Davido’s team

In the video, Davido’s team was seen preparing to depart the venue after the performance, with vehicles parked close to the stage.

Osama, who appeared visibly upset, approached members of the singer’s entourage as they moved towards the cars.

He was heard complaining bitterly and repeatedly stressing that Davido performed for only about 30 minutes.

Several people, including security personnel, surrounded the businessman as the exchange continued. According to DailyWatchTv, the moment was a sad and disappointing one for the hotel owner.

Reports have claimed that Osama paid over $600,000 to book the singer, but the figure has not been confirmed. It is also unclear how long Davido was contracted to perform.

The Instagram video from DailyWatchTv, in which Great Osama confronts Davido’s team, is below.

Davido Experience at NYC Hotel, Manso

Ahead of the show, the event drew widespread attention, with many doubting that Davido would perform in Manso Akwasiso.

Photos of the stage set up for the performance also attracted criticism online, with some describing it as too small for an artist of Davido’s stature.

Unconfirmed reports had claimed that Osama paid GH¢7 million to book the Afrobeats star. Despite the doubts, Davido arrived and performed for patrons at the hotel on the night.

The show was the singer’s latest appearance in Ghana, where he enjoys a large fan base.

Davido’s short Manso performance sparks reactions

Many social media users reacted to the video, with some blaming poor planning and others questioning the fee. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

mykcute.trends said:

“So sad oh my.”

kofi_currency20 said:

“He should have added some other artist so Davido can perform for last.”

kingbonyyy said:

“As a Nigerian living in Ghana, I’ll still say this. Ghanaians need to appreciate their own people, artistes and the entertainment industry at large. [...] Imagine putting Shatta, Sark, Black Sherif and a few others on that show.”

kobs1214 said:

“When a major artist is coming to your city, and this is the small stage you put together for him to perform on, what do you expect? [...] Poor planning and a lack of proper preparation.”

Meet Great Osama, the mining chairman

YEN.com.gh earlier reported details about Great Osama, the businessman who booked Davido for his hotel’s anniversary.

Known in private life as Kwaku Abonee, he owns the NYC Hotel at Manso Akwasiso in the Ashanti Region. He is also the chairman of the Amansie South Small-Scale Miners Association.

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Source: YEN.com.gh