Highlife musician Fameye has made a special appeal to businessman Great Osama days after Davido’s controversial short performance at the NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso

The singer congratulated the hotel owner on his achievements and urged him to trust Ghanaian musicians to deliver great live performances at his future events

Netizens shared mixed reactions to the musician’s request, with many joking about his offer while others questioned whether the amount actually matched his brand value

Ghanaian highlife musician Fameye has asked businessman Great Osama to pay him $70,000 for a four-hour performance on Christmas Day.

Fameye asks Great Osama to pay him $70,000 for a four-hour Christmas Day show after the Davido saga. Photo source: Fameye, KSS News

Source: Facebook

The request follows the controversy surrounding Davido’s performance at Osama’s NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso, Ashanti Region, on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Davido reportedly performed for less than 30 minutes, leaving the businessman visibly disappointed.

Reports claimed Osama paid about $600,000 to book the Nigerian star, though the figure has not been confirmed by either party.

A video later showed Osama confronting members of the singer’s team over the short set.

Fameye congratulates Great Osama, makes appeal

In a video shared by Sammy Kay Media, Fameye congratulated Osama on his achievements and recalled that he had previously performed at one of the businessman’s events.

The singer said it was high time the hotel owner trusted Ghanaian musicians to deliver at his shows. He then appealed to Osama to book him for a performance on December 25, 2026.

Since it was shared, the clip has drawn reactions from many social media users.

The Instagram video of Fameye making his appeal to Great Osama is below.

Fameye’s $70K Christmas Day offer to Osama

According to Fameye, Osama should simply pay him $70,000, and he would perform from 2am to 6am on Christmas Day.

The four-hour set would be far longer than Davido’s reported performance at the NYC Hotel. His asking price is also much lower than the $600,000 Osama reportedly paid the Nigerian star.

Fameye, who was crowned Highlife Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, did not say whether he had contacted Osama directly about the offer.

Reactions to Fameye’s offer to Great Osama

Fameye’s appeal sparked mixed reactions from social media users. Some joked that if Davido was reportedly paid $600,000, Fameye would be able to perform for years at that rate.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@dreamsalfa said:

“Them give your man 600k ahh he fit perform 2 years straight 😂😂😂😂😂”

@brytman30 wrote:

“Do you need to talk 😂😂😂 your branding will tell your price.”

@kwakupercent commented:

“U big pass this amount.”

Great Osama on Davido show losses

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Great Osama addressed the public furore surrounding Davido’s performance at his NYC Hotel.

The businessman said he stood by his decision to host the Nigerian music star and had no regrets. He also claimed he would even sell his house or hotel to cover any losses from the concert. Many Ghanaians reacted to his comments on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh